ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Quick and Easy DIY Birdseed Ornaments for the Garden

During the harsh winter months, as many as 100 different bird species supplement their natural diet with seeds and goodies from garden bird feeders. Adding a little bird feeder to your backyard during the colder months can help these little critters out, especially if their natural food is scarce. You...
One Green Planet

Japanese Ballet Company Uses Plastic Waste From Streets of Japan for Costumes and Set Designs

The spotlight shines brightly on the dancers as they gracefully leap and spin across the stage, their futuristic headgear glinting under the lights. But what sets this performance apart from others is not just the skill and grace of the dancers but the unique and meaningful use of recycled materials in their costumes and set design.
One Green Planet

Harvey Nichols Finally Commits to Stop Selling Fur by End of 2023

British department store Harvey Nichols has finally confirmed that it will stop selling fur by the end of 2023. The decision comes after an investigation into Chinese fur farms by the Humane Society International/UK. Harvey Nichols confirmed the news in a statement to The Mirror when they were asked if the store would continue to sell fur products following the investigation from HSI.
One Green Planet

Hawaiian Sunshine Crumble Squares [Vegan]

1 cup (135 g) raw macadamia nuts, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. 2/3 cup (50 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 1/3 cup (25 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 1 1/2 cups (225 g) frozen mango, thawed (measured before thawing) 1 cup (135 g) frozen pineapple, thawed (measured before thawing)

Comments / 0

Community Policy