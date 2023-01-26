Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Quick and Easy DIY Birdseed Ornaments for the Garden
During the harsh winter months, as many as 100 different bird species supplement their natural diet with seeds and goodies from garden bird feeders. Adding a little bird feeder to your backyard during the colder months can help these little critters out, especially if their natural food is scarce. You...
Save on chocolate bars, truffles and candy with Valentine's Day chocolate sales at Amazon, Godiva and QVC
Here are the best deals on Valentine's Day chocolates and other sweets. Shop Harry & David, QVC, Godiva, Macy's and more for the tastiest V-Day gifts.
One Green Planet
Japanese Ballet Company Uses Plastic Waste From Streets of Japan for Costumes and Set Designs
The spotlight shines brightly on the dancers as they gracefully leap and spin across the stage, their futuristic headgear glinting under the lights. But what sets this performance apart from others is not just the skill and grace of the dancers but the unique and meaningful use of recycled materials in their costumes and set design.
One Green Planet
Harvey Nichols Finally Commits to Stop Selling Fur by End of 2023
British department store Harvey Nichols has finally confirmed that it will stop selling fur by the end of 2023. The decision comes after an investigation into Chinese fur farms by the Humane Society International/UK. Harvey Nichols confirmed the news in a statement to The Mirror when they were asked if the store would continue to sell fur products following the investigation from HSI.
One Green Planet
Hawaiian Sunshine Crumble Squares [Vegan]
1 cup (135 g) raw macadamia nuts, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. 2/3 cup (50 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 1/3 cup (25 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 1 1/2 cups (225 g) frozen mango, thawed (measured before thawing) 1 cup (135 g) frozen pineapple, thawed (measured before thawing)
Comments / 0