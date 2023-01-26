Army scientists recently added a new chapter to the story of a 19-year-old Army private presumed to have died fighting in the Korean War in 1950. Unit officials had declared Pfc. Ithiel E. Whatley, of Pensacola, Florida first missing in action and, nearly four years later “issued a presumptive finding of death” on Jan. 4, 1954, later declaring his remains “unrecoverable” in January 1956, according to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency release.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO