Prosecution experts in ‘MARSOC 3′ trial say fistfight killed Army vet
CHERRY POINT, North Carolina — Two medical experts who testified on Thursday in the “MARSOC 3″ homicide trial made their opinion clear: It was the 2019 altercation with two Marine Raiders in Iraq that led to the death of retired Army is Green Beret Master Sgt. Rick Rodriguez.
New evidence declares soldier POW before death in Korean War
Army scientists recently added a new chapter to the story of a 19-year-old Army private presumed to have died fighting in the Korean War in 1950. Unit officials had declared Pfc. Ithiel E. Whatley, of Pensacola, Florida first missing in action and, nearly four years later “issued a presumptive finding of death” on Jan. 4, 1954, later declaring his remains “unrecoverable” in January 1956, according to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency release.
108-year-old original Montford Point Marine honored for his service
For his 108th birthday, an original member of the Montford Point Marines ― the group of the first Black troops to enlist in the Marine Corps ― was recognized for his years of dedicated service across three military conflicts. Cosmas D. Eaglin Sr. of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was...
