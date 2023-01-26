Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers is looking bleak. A trade for the quarterback is still an option for Green Bay due in part to financial reasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The state of the team, who finished the season with an 8-9 record, as well as the feelings on both sides, are also factors for not closing the door on a potential trade. According to the outlet, league sources believe the Packers “prefer to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre” — adding that those same sources believe the 39-year-old Rodgers is...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO