Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Broncos search shifts to new list with Harbaugh staying in Michigan
Broncos search shifts to new list with Ryans favorite in Houston, Harbaugh staying in Michigan. Names to watch for Denver include Giants' Kafka, Eagles' Gannon, Bengals' Callahan
Packers reportedly ‘prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers’
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers is looking bleak. A trade for the quarterback is still an option for Green Bay due in part to financial reasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The state of the team, who finished the season with an 8-9 record, as well as the feelings on both sides, are also factors for not closing the door on a potential trade. According to the outlet, league sources believe the Packers “prefer to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre” — adding that those same sources believe the 39-year-old Rodgers is...
Bengals-Chiefs Forecasted As Coldest Conference Championship Game In Over A Decade
Both teams will battle the chilly weather on Sunday.
