Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
White House Likely to Tap Brainard, Bernstein as Top Economic Advisors, Sources Say
The White House will likely tap Lael Brainard and Jared Bernstein to lead the National Economic Council and Council of Economic Advisers, respectively, sources told CNBC. Both officials would have a key role in shaping President Joe Biden's economic policy. The appointments could be announced as soon as next week.
FBI Finds No Classified Documents at Biden's Beach House, Lawyer Says
The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents, the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of his and his predecessor's properties. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as...
Russia Has Committed More Than 65,000 War Crimes in Ukraine, Prosecutor General Says
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said authorities have registered more than 65,000 Russian war crimes since Moscow's conflict began nearly a year ago. He said the crimes include "indiscriminate shelling of civilians, willful killing, torture, conflict-related sexual violence, looting and forced displacement on a massive scale." Kostin also slammed Russian...
North Korea Warns of ‘Toughest Reaction' to Upcoming US-S Korea Drills
North Korea on Thursday threatened the “toughest reaction” to the United States’ expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North’s growing nuclear weapons ambitions, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”. The statement by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry...
Nearly a Year on From the Supposed Russian Exodus, Most Major Companies Have Yet to Withdraw
A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine. By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
IMF Downgrades UK Growth Forecast, Predicting Only Economic Decline Among G-7 Countries
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the U.K. economy even as it turns more optimistic on global growth. Its new 2023 forecast on Monday evening also sees the U.K. as the only "advanced economy" to contract, by 0.6%. This is 0.9 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0