Read full article on original website
Related
lebtown.com
Larry R. Haulman (1944-2023)
Larry R. Haulman, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home. Born in Lebanon on February 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Frederick A. and Margaret Ditzler Haulman. Larry had worked for the former Harms Bakery in Lebanon and retired from Keystone...
lebtown.com
Clarence I. Sholley, Jr. (1942-2023)
Clarence I. Sholley, Jr., of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2023, at Promedica in Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Constance J. Ulrich Sholley. Born in Bethel Twp. on January 29, 1942, he was the son of the late Clarence I. and Mae V. Betleyon Sholley.
lebtown.com
Marjorie A. Wright (1941-2023)
Marjorie A. Bush Wright, of Paxinos, PA, formerly of Myerstown, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 3, 1941, in Coudersport, PA, the only daughter of the late Kline M. Bush and Myrtle M. (Weierick) Bush.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Winston
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. “He rescued his mom and I from the moment we met him,” says Kevin C. Wells of Mount Gretna. “Most people say they rescued their dogs — so, from our perspective that is also true.”
Comments / 1