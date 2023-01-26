ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

texashsfootball.com

3A Fan Vote RB of the Year Poll

Vote for the 2022 Texas HS Football Fan Vote 3A Running Back of the Year. The Top 2 will make our 2022 Fan Vote All-Texas 3A Team. This poll is for the fans. Vote as often and frequently as you’d like and show support for your player!. *We were...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

CUB AND CUBETTE SOCCER AGAINST A&M CONSOLIDATED

A&M Consoldiated (1-0) at Brenham Cubs (0-1) at 7pm. Bryan Rudder (0-1) at Magnolia West (0-1) Montgomery (1-0) at Lake Creek (0-1) Magnolia (1-0) at College Station (1-0) Brenham Cubettes (0-1) at A&M Consolidated (1-0) at 7pm. Magnolia West (0-1) at Bryan Rudder (0-1) Lake Creek (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)
BRENHAM, TX
dotesports.com

OpTic Texas removes Rambo as head coach

OpTic Texas owner Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez confirmed today that Raymond “Rambo” Lussier is no longer coaching the Call of Duty League team. On Scump’s co-stream for today’s CDL matches, H3CZ revealed that Rambo is not the head coach of the roster anymore. Rambo’s Twitter bio still indicates that he’s the head coach and general manager of OpTic Texas, so it’s unclear if this news now means that he’s just the franchise’s GM.
TEXAS STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Check out the first Toyota Series weigh-in of the season

BROOKELAND, Texas – Everyone is back in the swing of things in Texas on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event on Sam Rayburn. Take a look at some of the highlights from weigh-in and a few Texas giants. This event is hosted by the...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Showers and storms will continue to be possible Sunday ahead of an incoming Arctic front. The front will move through the region early tomorrow morning, dropping afternoon temperatures back into the 50s. Over the afternoon hours, some strong storms will be possible in Central Texas, with small hail and gusty winds the main threats. As the front moves south, expect rain chances to be pushed ahead of the front, with cooler temperatures behind the front.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY

An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
BRENHAM, TX
US105

This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court

I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly

Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

HISTORIC RELICS FROM BATTLESHIP TEXAS TO BE DISPLAYED AT BELLVILLE’S TEXAS SELECT EVENT

Several pieces from the Battleship Texas are coming to Bellville during the Texas Select Custom Cutlery Event, set for April 1st and 2nd at the Austin County Fairgrounds. Phenix Knives, creator and host of the annual event, is working with the Battleship Texas Foundation to promote awareness of the history and current restoration project for the World War I and World War II battleship.
BELLVILLE, TX

