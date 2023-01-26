Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
3A Fan Vote RB of the Year Poll
Vote for the 2022 Texas HS Football Fan Vote 3A Running Back of the Year. The Top 2 will make our 2022 Fan Vote All-Texas 3A Team. This poll is for the fans. Vote as often and frequently as you’d like and show support for your player!. *We were...
College Football Program Rescinds Offer To Controversial Quarterback Recruit
An HBCU college football team decided to give a scholarship offer to a controversial recruit and their head coach appears to be paying the consequences for doing so. Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, who was only recently introduced as the Golden Rams' head coach for the 2023 season, made ...
KFDA
Tascosa girls basketball cracks top 25 in latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a huge win over Amarillo High last week, the Tascosa girls basketball team has cracked the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. You can see where other Texas panhandle basketball teams ranked in the poll below. The Lady Rebels found themselves...
kwhi.com
CUB AND CUBETTE SOCCER AGAINST A&M CONSOLIDATED
A&M Consoldiated (1-0) at Brenham Cubs (0-1) at 7pm. Bryan Rudder (0-1) at Magnolia West (0-1) Montgomery (1-0) at Lake Creek (0-1) Magnolia (1-0) at College Station (1-0) Brenham Cubettes (0-1) at A&M Consolidated (1-0) at 7pm. Magnolia West (0-1) at Bryan Rudder (0-1) Lake Creek (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)
dotesports.com
OpTic Texas removes Rambo as head coach
OpTic Texas owner Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez confirmed today that Raymond “Rambo” Lussier is no longer coaching the Call of Duty League team. On Scump’s co-stream for today’s CDL matches, H3CZ revealed that Rambo is not the head coach of the roster anymore. Rambo’s Twitter bio still indicates that he’s the head coach and general manager of OpTic Texas, so it’s unclear if this news now means that he’s just the franchise’s GM.
Plano East, Seven Lakes climb latest edition of SBLive Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings
A closer look at the top 25 teams across the Lone Star State in the latest edition of SBLive's Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings (Jan. 27)
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Check out the first Toyota Series weigh-in of the season
BROOKELAND, Texas – Everyone is back in the swing of things in Texas on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event on Sam Rayburn. Take a look at some of the highlights from weigh-in and a few Texas giants. This event is hosted by the...
fox7austin.com
3 former Cameron HS student-athletes killed in crash during chase
A police chase in Milam County ended in a fiery crash on Highway 190 near Milano. FOX 7 has learned three former Cameron High School student-athletes died in that crash.
Did you win? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in West Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that is sought after in Texas in the world of sports, but it’s sure something happening almost daily it seems through the Texas Lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in West Texas, “A $250,000...
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
Showers and storms will continue to be possible Sunday ahead of an incoming Arctic front. The front will move through the region early tomorrow morning, dropping afternoon temperatures back into the 50s. Over the afternoon hours, some strong storms will be possible in Central Texas, with small hail and gusty winds the main threats. As the front moves south, expect rain chances to be pushed ahead of the front, with cooler temperatures behind the front.
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly
Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
Texas Lottery: Powerball & Lotto Texas climb to largest jackpots in North America for Wednesday’s drawing
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be a player of the lottery in Texas as two games played in the state have claimed the top two highest jackpots in North America for Wednesday’s drawings. Powerball – $526 million. Lotto Texas – $34.75 million.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Texas appeals court delays Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings
DALLAS — A Texas court of appeals has delayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings, overturning a previous denial for the delay in a Dallas County district court. Jones' lawyer, Royce West, filed the lawsuit due to a hearing for genetic testing, which was set to have taken...
kwhi.com
HISTORIC RELICS FROM BATTLESHIP TEXAS TO BE DISPLAYED AT BELLVILLE’S TEXAS SELECT EVENT
Several pieces from the Battleship Texas are coming to Bellville during the Texas Select Custom Cutlery Event, set for April 1st and 2nd at the Austin County Fairgrounds. Phenix Knives, creator and host of the annual event, is working with the Battleship Texas Foundation to promote awareness of the history and current restoration project for the World War I and World War II battleship.
