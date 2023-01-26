Read full article on original website
High school roundup: Senior becomes 3rd Auburn girls basketball player in 6 years with 1,000 points
The Auburn varsity girls basketball squad has developed a handful of solid players to lead its program. Three of those players went on to score 1,000 points in their career. First it was Annie Giannone and then Steph Gero.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech basketball predictions + $200 DraftKings promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With teams jostling for position in the ACC standings, today’s game between Syracuse and Virginia Tech provides a great opportunity to take advantage...
All-CNY soccer goalie, softball pitcher reaches milestone in girls basketball (video)
Senior Delaney Wiley has been an absolutely dominant force on the soccer and softball fields for her Thousand Islands teams over the last few years. Now she has also made her mark on the hardwood, as she scored her 1,000th-career point in a girls basketball game against Beaver River on Friday.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball battles back to beat Fayetteville-Manlius in OT
East Syracuse Minoa trailed Fayetteville-Manlius by as many as 15 points in Saturday’s girls basketball matchup. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 28-29
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Weedsport boys basketball tops Tully, bumps win streak to 10 straight (52 photos)
Weedsport has been riding high in the month of January. The Warriors brought a 9-game win streak into Friday’s matchup against Tully and came out with it extended to 10, following a 60-50 victory over the Black Knights.
Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)
Trevor Roe comes from a family that’s rich in basketball tradition. His father Matt, and his sister Lexie, both reached the 1,000-point plateau with their respective Fayetteville-Manlius varsity basketball squads of the past.
