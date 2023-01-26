50 Cent has revisited a moment early in his career, where Master P might have gotten one over on him, thanks to his ability to see where Fif was heading. During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood earlier this month, 50 Cent was asked about his thoughts on P’s recent public spat with his son Romeo Miller. The G-Unit mogul responded that, unlike the situation between him and his son Marquise, he expects the Millers to be able to find their way back to the close relationship they once shared.

4 DAYS AGO