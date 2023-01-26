Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Explains How Master P Finessed Him Early In His Career
50 Cent has revisited a moment early in his career, where Master P might have gotten one over on him, thanks to his ability to see where Fif was heading. During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood earlier this month, 50 Cent was asked about his thoughts on P’s recent public spat with his son Romeo Miller. The G-Unit mogul responded that, unlike the situation between him and his son Marquise, he expects the Millers to be able to find their way back to the close relationship they once shared.
HipHopDX.com
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Explains Why His “Nuisance” House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ Akademiks
The California rapper said his home was labeled a “nuisance” because of too many 911 calls. Blueface took to Twitter recently to explain why his house is listed as being in pre-foreclosure status. While last week saw some wild turns for him and his boo Chrisean Rock, their public fights aren’t all he has to worry about. Moreover, police labeled his house a “nuisance” due to too many 911 calls in the area.
Why The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘I Got a Story to Tell’ Almost Didn’t Make It on ‘Life After Death’
The Notorious B.I.G. recorded 'I Got a Story to Tell' for his second and final album 'Life After Death,' but the song almost didn't make it on the album.
HipHopDX.com
Royce Da 5'9" Salutes Sada Baby’s Sobriety After He Kicked $20K-A-Week Lean Habit
Royce Da 5’9″ has given Sada Baby props for joining him on the sober route after the “Pressin” rapper kicked a lean habit that was potentially costing him around $700,000 per year. Skuba went public with his sobriety on Tuesday (January 24) in a tweet where...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
Complex
‘Blade’ Alum Stephen Dorff Trashes Marvel Reboot: ‘We Already Did It and Made It the Best’
Stephen Dorff has gotten himself into another entirely one-sided verbal spat with Marvel Studios over its upcoming reboot of Blade led by his True Detective co-star Mahershala Ali. “My life is pretty weird, but look, I love all kinds of movies,” Dorff, who starred in the original 1998 Blade film,...
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode
A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Admits Lil Wayne Didn't Like Changes He Made To 'Uproar' Collab
Swizz Beatz has revealed Lil Wayne didn’t appreciate the changes he made to their hit collaboration “Uproar.”. During an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hot Boxin’ podcast alongside DJ Whoo Kid, the legendary Ruff Ryders producer spoke about Wayne’s not-so-positive reaction to him altering his vocals on the song, which dropped in 2018.
Sarah Michelle Gellar said her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years after she spoiled 'The Sixth Sense' for him
The actress revealed on "The Graham Norton Show" Friday that she spoiled the movie's twist for her husband 20 minutes in.
Julie Bowen, 52, Hilariously Makes Her Move On Harry Styles With Concert Sign: ‘I Know What I’m Doing’
Julie Bowen, 52, didn’t hold back during a recent Harry Styles concert. The actress brought a heart-shaped sign with lights on it and a special message for the 28-year-old singer and took to Instagram to share a video of her holding it and showing it off while standing in the crowd. One side hilariously read, “HARRY I’M OLD,” while the other read, “BUT I KNOW WHAT I’M DOING.”
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics
If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
