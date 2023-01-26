As the All-Star Break approaches, the St. Louis Blues are in a stretch of form that has many fans finally convinced that a rebuild or at least a short-term retool that involves trading Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly is the best path forward. They’ve lost four in a row, three against non-playoff teams, highlighted (if one can say that) by embarrassing losses to the archrival Chicago Blackhawks and a 5-0 drubbing by the Arizona Coyotes. A date with the Winnipeg Jets is all that stands between them and an extended break, and the time is now to start thinking about what moves the team will make at the deadline. But truth be told, almost no one expects that general manager Doug Armstrong will be in the buyers’ market.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO