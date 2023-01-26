Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Laraque Warns Oilers to Stay Away From Habs’ Edmundson
The Edmonton Oilers’ next game isn’t until Feb. 7 and with so much downtime, the burning question of “Are the Oilers going to trade for another defenceman?” will surely ramp up from now until then. A player known to be on their radar is Montreal Canadiens’ defenceman Joel Edmundson, who left a game early on Jan. 26, and the Canadiens announced a day later that the blueliner was listed only as day-to-day.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken, Senators
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils are expected to be buyers. Who do they have their eyes on? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are said to be a team that has an interest in Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes. Could Bo Horvat be on the radar of the Boston Bruins and what would they be willing to give up to land him? The Seattle Kraken arent’ getting anywhere with Carson Soucy on a new contract, and are the Ottawa Senators going to be big trade deadline sellers this season?
Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Jerseys, Injuries, & Trade Targets
After an impressive 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars, the Carolina Hurricanes just keep on trucking ahead. Things have gotten rocky at times in recent weeks for the Hurricanes, between slumps, injuries, and tough matchups, but the team continues finding ways to bank points and grind out wins. In...
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Oilers Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
As we get closer to the 2023 Trade Deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks are arguably going to be the biggest team to watch. After all, general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has begun the team’s full-on rebuild, and they have several notable pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) who are likely going to be on the move because of it.
Yardbarker
Kerfoot on the 2nd line, Brodie returning, Goaltenders AWOL: Leafs Practice Notes
After a 6-2 loss and a couple of injuries it makes sense to start with the good news and that’s the return of TJ Brodie. There have been numerous issues creeping into the Leafs defensive game and they are often most evident with Morgan Rielly, Justin Holl, and Conor Timmins. Brodie’s return gives Rielly his best support, pushes Holl down the lineup and moves Timmins to the press box. This is likely the optimal lineup on the blueline for the Leafs, assuming Brodie is as healthy as he can be.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot: Swiss Army Knife & Ultimate Trade Chip
Amazingly, because it seems longer to me, Alex Kerfoot is playing in his fourth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He came to the team in the Nazem Kadri trade to the Colorado Avalanche on July 1, 2019. Kerfoot was joined by defenseman Tyson Barrie and a sixth-round draft choice...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Explore Horvat Market
As the All-Star Break approaches, the St. Louis Blues are in a stretch of form that has many fans finally convinced that a rebuild or at least a short-term retool that involves trading Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly is the best path forward. They’ve lost four in a row, three against non-playoff teams, highlighted (if one can say that) by embarrassing losses to the archrival Chicago Blackhawks and a 5-0 drubbing by the Arizona Coyotes. A date with the Winnipeg Jets is all that stands between them and an extended break, and the time is now to start thinking about what moves the team will make at the deadline. But truth be told, almost no one expects that general manager Doug Armstrong will be in the buyers’ market.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Replacements for Beniers at the NHL All-Star Game
Leading the NHL’s rookie scoring race, Matty Beniers looked prime to contend at his first NHL All-Star Game. Unfortunately, his first appearance is now in doubt after a highly-questionable hit by Vancouver Canucks’ defenseman, Tyler Myers. With little clarification on his status for the All-Star Game on Feb....
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-2 OT Win vs. Stars
Yep, the cardiac New Jersey Devils it is. In what was their fifth overtime affair in their last six games, the Devils somehow found a way to secure another crucial two points. Thanks to a stellar outing from Vitek Vanecek and an all-star-worthy performance from Jack Hughes, the Devils defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime to head into the all-star break with a 32-13-4 record. Here are four takeaways from the win.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Now Linked to Over a Dozen NHL Trade Deadline Names
In a hockey-mad market like Edmonton, there will always be talk about trades. When the team is in the hunt for a playoff spot and many believe a couple of pieces could make the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup contenders, the rumors will definitely swirl. That said, the organization has now been linked to more than a dozen different names. Let’s take a look at all of them and determine whether they’re realistic options or just talk.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall wants to improve his hockey club ahead of the 2023 trade deadline on March 3 and if he’s going to do so, it’s going to take multiple moves to make it happen. The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Sweeney Facing Biggest Trade Deadline as GM
During his tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney has mostly been a buyer instead of a seller at the annual NHL trade deadlines. His teams have been to the postseason for seven straight seasons and barring an all-time epic collapse, they are well on their way to an eighth consecutive season playing for the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes
There are some teams that are already out of playoff contention for the 2022-23 season. Most of those teams will be sellers at the March 3 trade deadline, mostly moving players who are going to be free agents following the season, or some young talent in a big deal to get a good haul back. One of those teams is the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Panthers
Looking to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in 2022-23, the Boston Bruins were looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26 when they played the Florida Panthers for the final time in the regular-season on Saturday (Jan. 28). It looked like they were on their way to avoiding their first back-to-back losses before disaster struck.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Scout Senators Game – Who Could Be on Their Radar?
The Boston Bruins are looking to be major buyers at this year’s trade deadline, and it is quite easy to understand why. At the time of this writing, they have a 38-6-5 record and now have “Stanley Cup or bust” expectations because of it. Therefore, they are already considering all of their options for this year’s deadline.
