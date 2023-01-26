Read full article on original website
BBC
Freddie Burns: Departing Leicester Tigers fly-half 'cherishes' all he achieved
"Your man from the photo won the Premiership, didn't he?" Those words were among the last a Leicester fan said to his grandson after Tigers clinched last season's Grand Final against Saracens. The player in the photo was Freddie Burns, whose last-minute drop-goal sealed the dramatic victory and capped Tigers'...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
BBC
Coventry City: 'When the fans are vocal, the players grow' - Sky Blues boss Mark Robins
Coventry City manager Mark Robins is hoping that winning for the first time since Christmas will help make their home fans more positively vocal. City had been winless in five league games - and also lost to non-league Wrexham in the FA Cup - since beating West Brom just before Christmas.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
Shafali 'not going to be satisfied', sets sights on senior World Cup
India's captain also revealed how the pain of Melbourne 2020 spurred her on in this tournament
BBC
Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
BBC
England Netball: What are the Roses' prospects before the World Cup in July?
With just six months until the Netball World Cup, England mid-courter Jade Clarke said finishing third in the Quad Series is "not where we want to be". Her comments came after former players talked of "unanswered questions" and "deeper issues" that the team face following their poor run of results over the last six months.
Heather Knight: ‘Watching the Lionesses was remarkable – we want a piece of that’
The Women’s T20 World Cup is fast approaching and yet the Women’s Premier League that follows it in March is the talk of the town. Television rights sold for £95m with players set to earn in excess of six figures. This Indian revolution, to use a cliche, will be a gamechanger.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC
Alessia Russo honoured by Canterbury Christchurch University
England star Alessia Russo has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Canterbury Christchurch University. The Manchester United forward, who was born in Maidstone, received the award during a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday. The university said the award was for her work inspiring other women and girls to take...
Championship roundup: Akpom and Forss deliver Middlesbrough victory
Middlesbrough leapfrogged Watford to move into third position in the Championship as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over the Hornets at the Riverside. First-half goals from Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss enabled Boro to bounce back in impressive fashion after last weekend’s north-east derby defeat by Sunderland. Michael Carrick’s side were dominant throughout, with January signing Cameron Archer impressing on his first start for the club.
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
BBC
Premier 15s: Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury maintain 100% start as top four all win
Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks. They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps. There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins,...
Soccer-Salah struggling as Liverpool's front three no longer 'well-drilled' - Klopp
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's struggles in front of goal are down to the club no longer having the "well-drilled" front three that terrorised defences in the past, manager Juergen Klopp said.
BBC
How Wrexham's fan base has spread to Uganda
Wrexham fans are ready to cheer them on in the FA Cup, all the way from Africa. Wrexham Uganda FC started in Kampala, Uganda, after getting help from the Welsh club and a charity. Coach Kigozi Umar Walusimbi said his team have seen a "huge following" since Hollywood actor Ryan...
'Chris Rigg is a really good footballer and deserves to play,' says Sunderland boss
It was another day to remember for 15-year-old Sunderland star Chris Rigg.
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
