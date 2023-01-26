Read full article on original website
donna
3d ago
Nothing new here. Paying people to not work is the problem. So! Businesses are automating and problem solved. We own two businesses and during the planned demic. We automated as we knew that employees were being paid to not work. We survived by automating and also cut our costs.
Related
Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead
A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.
Bipartisan pair begin push to free nurse practitioners in Pa. and hopefully ease care shortage
Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill that would give full independence to nurse practitioners, who have long worked under close supervision of doctors in Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners are nurses who typically have a bachelor’s and master’s degree, including specialized training in a specific medical field such as primary...
Pa. hospitals describe severe worker shortage, ask for help from Gov. Shapiro
Pennsylvania hospitals say about 3 in 10 positions for roles including nurses, nursing support staff, respiratory therapists and nurse practitioners are unfilled, with the shortages likely to worsen and restrict care available to the state’s growing population of seniors. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania is asking Gov....
Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
beckerspayer.com
Geisinger Health Plan fined $125K for wrongly rejected claims
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan has been fined $125,000 for wrongly rejecting health insurance claims, PennLive reported Jan. 27. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department uncovered the issues during routine audits, according to the report. Many of the wrongful denials involved mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. The department said it found...
Pennsylvania poultry owners should take steps now to protect flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza
Harrisburg, PA – As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield remind poultry owners to protect their flocks, and their neighbors’ flocks, along with the commonwealth’s economy, against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)by remaining vigilant and reviewing and implementing strong biosecurity plans and practices.
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion
It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania bill "Damar's Law" would require AEDs at school sporting events
Pennsylvania bill "Damar's Law" would require AEDs at school sporting events.
Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues. While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year. Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart […]
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Prominent Pennsylvania brothers killed in Canadian avalanche
British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, British Columbia, on Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour. Their identities were confirmed by Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of...
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 26: Cases down, lower community level
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, there were 10,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
‘Flagship species’ was devastated by deforestation. Now PA experts may bring it back
The last members of the species in Pennsylvania were likely snuffed out in the 1920s, officials said.
Federal grants prompt fight between advocates of fixing highways or building new ones
Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that’s less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River...
Trucking professionals can help stop human trafficking | Opinion
Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and although it may be difficult to believe, this ugly crime is happening every day across the United States, including in Pennsylvania. The fight against human trafficking involves the dedication and commitment of many partners working together to stop it, including the men and women in the trucking industry.
pahomepage.com
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Program.
Perry County school programs profit with agricultural grants
At the Pennsylvania Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the Farm Show on Jan. 9, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and agricultural education programs through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant programs. More than $50,000 of that...
Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices
A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the program offers credits to owners who plan to renovate their properties into income-producing units. ...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
