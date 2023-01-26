ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
donna
3d ago

Nothing new here. Paying people to not work is the problem. So! Businesses are automating and problem solved. We own two businesses and during the planned demic. We automated as we knew that employees were being paid to not work. We survived by automating and also cut our costs.

FOX 43

Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Geisinger Health Plan fined $125K for wrongly rejected claims

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan has been fined $125,000 for wrongly rejecting health insurance claims, PennLive reported Jan. 27. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department uncovered the issues during routine audits, according to the report. Many of the wrongful denials involved mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. The department said it found...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Pennsylvania poultry owners should take steps now to protect flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza

Harrisburg, PA – As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield remind poultry owners to protect their flocks, and their neighbors’ flocks, along with the commonwealth’s economy, against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)by remaining vigilant and reviewing and implementing strong biosecurity plans and practices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion

It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues. While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year. Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Prominent Pennsylvania brothers killed in Canadian avalanche

British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, British Columbia, on Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour. Their identities were confirmed by Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. A conversation about community policing. A conversation about community policing. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices

A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
FREEPORT, PA
The Center Square

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the program offers credits to owners who plan to renovate their properties into income-producing units. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
