Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks
KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil is happening at a church in the east for the family of Tyre Nichols. At noon on Monday, January 30, Interfaith Clergy and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are holding a prayer vigil at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville for the Nichols family.
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
Onslow County man will use $100,000 win for daughter’s college
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A quick stop for a lottery ticket led an Onslow County man to win a $100,000 prize. The North Carolina Education Lottery says that Jamie Johnson, of Hubert, bought his lucky $30 200X The Cash ticket from Handy Mart on WB McLean Drive in Cape Carteret. The 45-year-old man called his wife right away to tell her the news.
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies. They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston. “You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn […]
Pitt County wants public input for North of the River Community Center
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Count is seeking public input on which plan should be used for recreation sites. Back in November, Pitt County commissioners approved $10 million for two community recreation centers at the Pitt County Office Park and Alice F. Keene District Park. The funding came from the American Rescue Act and the two projects were given $5 million each.
Over $100,000 awarded to Kinston PD for de-escalation training
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is making changes to better serve and protect its city. KPD is one of the four organizations to be awarded $150,000. The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Administration’s Cops Program and is intended to provide opportunities for the department. “We’re gonna have a specialist come […]
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Halifax County, shots fired at deputy
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) -Two people were shot at the Carriage House Apartments, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. WRAL reports one person was shot in the head at 8:07 p.m. Thursday and airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The sheriff’s office said the second person...
Craven County varsity basketball player raises money for autism
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina high school student is using her talent on the court to help raise awareness for autism. New Bern High School varsity basketball player Makenzie Richardson is spearheading a donation raffle at Friday night’s girls’ varsity game at New Bern High.
