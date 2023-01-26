Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Morning people have the ideal lifestyle, it’s just science!
When I took this morning job, there wasn’t much competition. It was basically, “Dave, we need someone who can be here at 4:45 a.m., and we immediately thought of you.”. Nobody else wanted to wake up this early. And I understand why – it’s dark, it’s lonely, you can’t party the night before, and you miss breakfast.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Comments / 0