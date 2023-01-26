Read full article on original website
This U.S. Ski Resort Surpassed the $300 Barrier For a Single-Day Lift Ticket
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Over the weekend, walk-up single-day lift ticket rates at Arizona’s 777-skiable-acre Snowbowl, north of Flagstaff, came in at $309 a pop. That’s not for a season pass, or even a multi-day ticket. It’s for one day of skiing on the resort’s 55 runs and eight lifts.
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
27-year-old youth mentor with a "zest for life" dies at Snowmass ski area
Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a lifelong skier with an "unparalleled zest for life" and a passion for the outdoors, teaching children and cooking. Updegraff, who lived in Silverthorne with his close friend Brad Hanshaw, died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release.
How to survive an avalanche, from punching your way through the snow to making an air pocket
The Ski Club of Great Britain and French safety organisation Avalanche Academy share life-saving tips and list the essential pieces of kit that every off-piste skier should carry.
11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
A riverside city in West Virginia, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Would You Play Polo On a Frozen Lake?
That’s not a rhetorical question, by the way. For some polo players, events like the World Snow Polo Championship and the Snow Polo World Cup offer an intriguing variation on their sport of choice. Imagine a game of polo, with players riding atop horses and swinging mallets at balls. Now, transport that to, say, the top of a frozen lake in Switzerland. That’s snow polo.
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
Man Retells the Terrifying History of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Everybody loves a good origin story!
New York Post
Your 2023 Aprés-ski guide on what it is, where to go and apparel
The weather is getting chillier by the day and the snow is settling on the top ski destinations around the world. This means one thing: it’s time to get your gear ready — ski jackets, snow pants, fleece-lined leggings, googles, snow boots, helmets and of course, skis — to hit the slopes.
3 pro tips for skiing powder confidently
We went off-piste with a celebrity ski instructor and got his favorite tips for skiing powder confidently and staying in control of every turn
gripped.com
You Have to Ice Skate to These New Banff Ice Climbs
We’re well into ice climbing season now as we head into the second month of winter. While some places in Canada known to have fat ice had a slow start, classics from coast to coast are now in and getting climbed. In Banff National Park, two new routes were...
