wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; virus-related hospitalizations decrease
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,822 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 90-year-old man from Wayne County. a 70-year-old...
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia's famous tourist locations.
wchstv.com
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
How Southern West Virginia helped build America
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, many overlook Southern West Virginia and the importance it played during America’s Industrial Revolution. The once-booming towns that now sit quiet or that have been overtaken by nature were once home to some of the hardest-working people in the world who helped keep America moving.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
WTAP
Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards
In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban.
Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
Mother of Quantez Burks asks governor about her son’s death during Town Hall
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The mother of Quantez Burks, a Beckley man who died at Southern Regional Jail on March 1, 2022, told Governor Jim Justice that she and other families need answers about those who have died at the jail in Beaver. Kimberly Burks of Beckley stood up during Justice’s town hall meeting to […]
Metro News
Governor’s tax road trip rolls on – and so do Senate questions
Gov. Jim Justice plans to keep on trucking with town hall events to promote an income tax cut proposal. After four events last week, Justice now plans to pitch the proposal at noon Monday in Bridgeport and noon Tuesday in Martinsburg. More stops could be announced as the week goes on.
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
