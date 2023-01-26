PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.

