West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

How Southern West Virginia helped build America

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, many overlook Southern West Virginia and the importance it played during America’s Industrial Revolution. The once-booming towns that now sit quiet or that have been overtaken by nature were once home to some of the hardest-working people in the world who helped keep America moving.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards

In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

