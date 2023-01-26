Read full article on original website
TxDOT responds after Lubbock businesses say they are losing customers with 19th Street construction delays
Local businesses in Lubbock are feeling the impact of construction delays on 19th Street, with many reporting a decline in customers.
Vehicle hit a home overnight in South Lubbock, LPD said
The police department in Lubbock, Texas responded early Sunday morning to the 14400 block of Avenue X for a vehicle that hit a home.
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash Sunday morning. LPD responded to the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 Sunday morning for reports of a vehicle crashing into a house. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the...
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
Crash between car and pickup on Slaton Highway, 3 injured
EMS, volunteer firefighters and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash along the 6400 block of East Slaton Highway.
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 23-year-old Paul Reyes-Cantu is now facing domestic violence and aggravated kidnapping charges over an incident that happened back in August 2020, involving Cantu and two other men, 24-year-old Steven Martinez and 25-year-old Justice Manahan. Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cantu on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Martinez and...
Thursday morning top stories: Suspects possibly linked to string of robberies arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The suspects in a string of armed robberies across Lubbock are now in custody. Investigators say Romando Martinez and Samuel Mixon may be linked to at least six robberies since Dec. 26. Full story here: String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and...
2nd arrest, suspects threatened to ‘keep it gangsta’ at Lubbock smoke shop: LPD report
Elijah Jimenez, 19, has been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery at Smokehead Shop in January 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
Lubbock homeless count expected to decrease this year
The homeless population in Lubbock is decreasing thanks to the efforts of local agencies and community support. Learn more about how they're making a change and how you can get involved.
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Man in Lubbock suffers gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th Street and Avenue T. at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the man had moderate injuries and police were continuing to investigate. This story is developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
Lubbock, This Is What Your Delivery Driver Wishes You Knew
Full disclosure: I rarely get food delivered to my home. It's pricey and sometimes the food quality diminishes in transport. I like to go out to eat or cook at home, that's just my preference. I also live in an apartment complex with a confusing numbering system, the bane of...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
Why Did A Wanted Man Show Up To Lubbock County Detention Center
A man wanted by police in connection to a murder actually showed up to the Lubbock County Detention Center. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media to ask the public for help in searching for a man that they suspect is connected to a shooting death. That shooting occurred...
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
