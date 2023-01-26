ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash Sunday morning. LPD responded to the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 Sunday morning for reports of a vehicle crashing into a house. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
