ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

County commissioners host open house for regulation draft feedback

Larimer County Commissioners held an open house at the Estes Park Community Center on Wednesday night as a way to gather in-person feedback on the second public review draft of the county’s proposed short-term rental(STR) regulations released on Jan.13. The audience – made up of both those for and...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Learning Place hosting Family Café night

The Estes Park Learning Place will host a Family Café evening Tuesday, Jan 31 for families in Estes Park. The theme for this month is famous people. Some of the famous people who learning activities have been planned around are Houdini, Marie Curie, the Wright Brothers, Blackbeard, Sacajawea and Johnny Appleseed. The event draws on the Who Was? book series.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

What’s Happening at the Estes Valley Library

Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.
ESTES PARK, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS

Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
ESTES PARK, CO
cpr.org

Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety

Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon

Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighcre.com

Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility

JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
OutThere Colorado

One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy