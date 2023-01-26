Read full article on original website
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette
County commissioners host open house for regulation draft feedback
Larimer County Commissioners held an open house at the Estes Park Community Center on Wednesday night as a way to gather in-person feedback on the second public review draft of the county’s proposed short-term rental(STR) regulations released on Jan.13. The audience – made up of both those for and...
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park Learning Place hosting Family Café night
The Estes Park Learning Place will host a Family Café evening Tuesday, Jan 31 for families in Estes Park. The theme for this month is famous people. Some of the famous people who learning activities have been planned around are Houdini, Marie Curie, the Wright Brothers, Blackbeard, Sacajawea and Johnny Appleseed. The event draws on the Who Was? book series.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
What’s Happening at the Estes Valley Library
Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, Northglenn
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in Denver and Northglenn dispensaries. The company that produced the tainted weed has issued a voluntary recall.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS
Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
cpr.org
Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety
Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
Colorado doctor offers therapy that can change the brain
A therapy called neurofeedback is offering hope to patients in Colorado who have suffered from brain injuries or struggle with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KDVR.com
Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon
Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
milehighcre.com
Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility
JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals
According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Comments / 0