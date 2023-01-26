ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Temperatures cool to low-30s overnight; dry and mild weekend ahead

New Jersey will see a mostly dry and mild weekend, but colder temperatures are approaching. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says some rain will develop by Sunday night. NEXT: Colder weather is coming up as temperatures go back to freezing by February, which starts Wednesday. OVERNIGHT: Freezing with partly...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Lucky sevens drawn in New Jersey Pick 3 lottery

Things got strange as lady luck cashed in at the New Jersey lottery this week as 7-7-7 balls were drawn, with 7 being the “fireball” number also. It’s the first time since last June that 7-7-7 was drawn. Over one million dollars in prizes were awarded, but the 2,862 tickets that played 7-7-7 each won just $250. More Strange Lottery News: Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day The drawing also set the record for the largest single-day Pick-3 payout in New Jersey Lottery history. “This significant payout is the result of The post Lucky sevens drawn in New Jersey Pick 3 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
VERONA, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy