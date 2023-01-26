Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)

After years of hard work and planning Reba McEntire’s new restaurant/bar/retail space/live music venue is open to the public. The country icon celebrated the grand opening of Reba’s Place last week. She did so with a special live stream performance from the venue’s stage. Now, guests can come in and sample the expansive menu, try the signature cocktails, and see what McEntire has to offer in the mercantile shop upstairs.

ATOKA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO