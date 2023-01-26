Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
Arab American News
PappaRoti dessert and coffee shop opens franchise in West Dearborn
DEARBORN — A new local dessert and coffee shop has opened in West Dearborn. PappaRoti, which means “father of all buns”, is an international establishment with more than 500 locations around the world. Belal Harajli and Ali Beydoun, owners of the West Dearborn franchise location, have ventured...
A special property in Indian Village
Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
wcsx.com
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
chainstoreage.com
Meijer intros two supermarkets in the Detroit metro
Meijer, the Michigan-based supercenter pioneer, has returned to its grocery business roots with the opening of two new supermarkets in the Detroit suburbs. Both about 90,000 sq. ft. in size, the freestanding Meijer Grocery stores debuted this week in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, featuring expanded produce, health and beauty care, alcoholic beverage, and pet departments.
lansingcitypulse.com
Delve into the history of Hudson’s
A new, 547-page book on Hudson’s, the venerable downtown Detroit department store, drips with nostalgia. For Detroiters, the store’s name is in league with other iconic brands like Faygo, Vernors, Sanders confections and Better Made. In “Hudson’s: Detroit’s World-Famous Department Store,” author Bruce Allen Kopytek explains the history...
After release of Tyre Nichols video, Detroit protesters 'frustrated'
Despite the weather, more than a dozen people came out to The Spirit of Detroit Friday night at the same time of the video release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
'Made' by Detroit, Stacie Clayton uses Wayne State role to elevate students and her city
When Stacie Clayton needed public transportation the most, Detroit’s bus service came through for her. Clayton’s time of need took place in the early 1980s when she was a student at Renaissance High School. As a member of the Class of June 1983, Clayton was on her way to being a part of one of the earliest graduating classes at Renaissance, which opened in 1978 with first-year freshmen and second-year sophomore students.
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers
BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
Winter storm leaves over 5k DTE customers in the dark throughout Metro Detroit
The number of power outages in Metro Detroit has jumped to over 5,000 as residents dig out of Wednesday’s winter storm that dumped 3 to 7 inches of snow across the listening area.
What Happens If You Take The Wrong Exit And Enter Canada From Michigan?
This is personally one of my biggest fears. This is not a problem we Michiganders on the west side of the state have to worry about but any time I'm in the Detroit area, or anywhere near the Michigan-Canada border for that fact, I'm absolutely terrified I'm going to take the wrong exit and wind up on the wrong country!
Demolition of Southwestern High School in Detroit nearly done
Demolition of the old and sprawling Southwestern High School in Detroit is nearing completion. Crews from Adamo Demolition started ripping through the long-vacant school building at 6921 W. Fort St. the week after Christmas, a neighbor said, and little of the structure is still standing this week. The school site is owned by Dan Gilbert's...
