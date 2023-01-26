When Stacie Clayton needed public transportation the most, Detroit’s bus service came through for her. Clayton’s time of need took place in the early 1980s when she was a student at Renaissance High School. As a member of the Class of June 1983, Clayton was on her way to being a part of one of the earliest graduating classes at Renaissance, which opened in 1978 with first-year freshmen and second-year sophomore students.

