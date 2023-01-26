ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
