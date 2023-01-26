Read full article on original website
iheart.com
The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming
Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
Broncos search shifts to new list with Harbaugh staying in Michigan
Broncos search shifts to new list with Ryans favorite in Houston, Harbaugh staying in Michigan. Names to watch for Denver include Giants' Kafka, Eagles' Gannon, Bengals' Callahan
Jets Consider Carter a 'Home Run' Hire
The former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach worked alongside his new boss a decade ago when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction
Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
ESPN Analyst Names The 'Only' Reason Jets Hired Nathaniel Hackett
The New York Jets made the eyebrow-raising decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. But while Hackett does have an impressive resume/CV, one analyst believes there's only one reason the Jets really hired him. On Thursday's edition of NFL Live, ESPN's Marcus Spears ...
Will Aaron Rodgers go to the Jets? And what that could mean for Gang Green
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Greg Buttle joined The Moose to discuss whether Aaron Rogers will go to the Jets, and what it would mean for Gang Green next season. Watch the video player for more.
Yardbarker
Jets make QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding...
Jets’ Super Bowl odds shorten after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as OC
Fresh off one of the worst head coaching stints in NFL history, Nathaniel Hackett has found a new home in New York. And the Jets’ title odds have already shortened because of it. No, it isn’t because oddsmakers have that much faith in Hackett, who was hired Thursday as the team’s new offensive coordinator after lasting just 15 games as the Broncos’ head coach. It’s all about his connections to one man: Aaron Rodgers. And there are plenty of what-ifs that go along with this speculation. New York Jets Super Bowl odds Since Hackett’s hire, the Jets’ Super Bowl odds have shortened. At...
Yardbarker
Experts predict contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to get paid in one way or another later this year. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reached out to six experts said to be "current or former high-ranking league executives with contract experience, and NFL agents" regarding the second deal of Jones' pro career. Together, they estimated the 25-year-old could receive an average annual salary "between $29.5 million" and "$40 million" based on contracts for signal-callers such as Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
