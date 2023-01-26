Fresh off one of the worst head coaching stints in NFL history, Nathaniel Hackett has found a new home in New York. And the Jets’ title odds have already shortened because of it. No, it isn’t because oddsmakers have that much faith in Hackett, who was hired Thursday as the team’s new offensive coordinator after lasting just 15 games as the Broncos’ head coach. It’s all about his connections to one man: Aaron Rodgers. And there are plenty of what-ifs that go along with this speculation. New York Jets Super Bowl odds Since Hackett’s hire, the Jets’ Super Bowl odds have shortened. At...

2 DAYS AGO