New York State

The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming

Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction

Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
Yardbarker

Jets make QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding...
New York Post

Jets’ Super Bowl odds shorten after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as OC

Fresh off one of the worst head coaching stints in NFL history, Nathaniel Hackett has found a new home in New York. And the Jets’ title odds have already shortened because of it. No, it isn’t because oddsmakers have that much faith in Hackett, who was hired Thursday as the team’s new offensive coordinator after lasting just 15 games as the Broncos’ head coach. It’s all about his connections to one man: Aaron Rodgers. And there are plenty of what-ifs that go along with this speculation. New York Jets Super Bowl odds Since Hackett’s hire, the Jets’ Super Bowl odds have shortened. At...
Yardbarker

Experts predict contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to get paid in one way or another later this year. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reached out to six experts said to be "current or former high-ranking league executives with contract experience, and NFL agents" regarding the second deal of Jones' pro career. Together, they estimated the 25-year-old could receive an average annual salary "between $29.5 million" and "$40 million" based on contracts for signal-callers such as Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
