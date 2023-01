A Muscatine woman has been charged following a hit and run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. The Muscatine Police & Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on January 13, 2023, for a female who had been run over by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO