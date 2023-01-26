Every student who uses the girls bathroom at Boulder High School has undoubtedly lived the troubling experience of getting hit in the face with the smell of cotton candy vape clouds and Pink’s “Fresh and Clean” while in a stall, masking the normally horrendous smell of a public school bathroom. The “bathroom girls” have a slightly infamous reputation around the school. People complain about having to wait for them to finish chatting (usually in the largest stall at the end of the second-floor LA bathroom), or shoving through a crowd of people straightening their hair or retouching their makeup. People around the school would refer to them as “a nuisance”, make bold claims like “They’re all totally in there just to do drugs.” or ask questions like “Don’t they have anywhere else to hang out? Like why the bathroom?” My goal was to answer this question exactly.

BOULDER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO