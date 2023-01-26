Read full article on original website
Sending Love from "Sweetheart City" - Loveland's Unique Valentine's Day Postal TraditionColorado JillLoveland, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette
What’s Happening at the Estes Valley Library
Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park Learning Place hosting Family Café night
The Estes Park Learning Place will host a Family Café evening Tuesday, Jan 31 for families in Estes Park. The theme for this month is famous people. Some of the famous people who learning activities have been planned around are Houdini, Marie Curie, the Wright Brothers, Blackbeard, Sacajawea and Johnny Appleseed. The event draws on the Who Was? book series.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
commercecitysentinel.com
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank
Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
cpr.org
What do you call people from Colorado Springs? This is what we found out
Residents of Denver are called Denverites. People from Pueblo, Puebloans. And informally, those from Manitou Springs might be called Manitoids. It's called a demonym — a name that identifies a group of people as they relate to a particular place. And while the city has dubbed itself "Olympic City...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints
The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS
Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
1037theriver.com
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Meth contamination in libraries is tip of the iceberg, experts say
Meth contamination forced three Denver area libraries to close in the last two months, but they're not the only public spaces experiencing the kind of substance abuse that poses a health hazard to unsuspecting Coloradans. Drug contamination is increasingly becoming a pernicious problem in the state — so much so...
bhsowl.org
“No, What Are You REALLY Doing in There?”
Every student who uses the girls bathroom at Boulder High School has undoubtedly lived the troubling experience of getting hit in the face with the smell of cotton candy vape clouds and Pink’s “Fresh and Clean” while in a stall, masking the normally horrendous smell of a public school bathroom. The “bathroom girls” have a slightly infamous reputation around the school. People complain about having to wait for them to finish chatting (usually in the largest stall at the end of the second-floor LA bathroom), or shoving through a crowd of people straightening their hair or retouching their makeup. People around the school would refer to them as “a nuisance”, make bold claims like “They’re all totally in there just to do drugs.” or ask questions like “Don’t they have anywhere else to hang out? Like why the bathroom?” My goal was to answer this question exactly.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
