Cuero, TX

crossroadstoday.com

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night

VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
VICTORIA, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Cuero man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing

A Cuero man remains in jail following his arrest for allegedly stabbing another man Sunday, Jan. 22. Cuero Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West French Street at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrives on scene, they found a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed during a physical altercation inside a residence.
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Victoria woman killed in accident north of Cuero

A Victoria woman died Saturday, Jan. 21, after her vehicle was struck head-on by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 183 just north of Cuero, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. Laura Yvette Rivera, 38, of Victoria, was traveling north in a 2019 Kia Sorento on U.S. 183 about 1.3 miles...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
CUERO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX

