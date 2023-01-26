Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night
VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Gonzales Inquirer
Cuero man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing
A Cuero man remains in jail following his arrest for allegedly stabbing another man Sunday, Jan. 22. Cuero Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West French Street at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrives on scene, they found a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed during a physical altercation inside a residence.
crossroadstoday.com
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?
On December 14, 2002, fire fighters were called to the Sunset Terrace Apartments located in the 900 block of San Antonio Avenue in Seguin, Texas. After they extinguished the fire and searched what was left of the scorched apartment, they made a gruesome discovery in the bedroom: The charred remains of a female.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
Gonzales Inquirer
Victoria woman killed in accident north of Cuero
A Victoria woman died Saturday, Jan. 21, after her vehicle was struck head-on by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 183 just north of Cuero, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. Laura Yvette Rivera, 38, of Victoria, was traveling north in a 2019 Kia Sorento on U.S. 183 about 1.3 miles...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation News Staff Mon, 01/23/2023 - 12:09 Image A call of a disturbance involving a firearm came in at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the 400 block of West Hamilton in Cuero. ...
DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
2023 Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival and Beer Garden Lineup
Feb 20th - 24th, 5 PM - closing. February 25th and 26th, NOON - Closing. The legendary Beer Garden will kick off on Thursday, February 23rd, and run through Saturday, February 25th. Here is the entire Beer Garden Entertainment lineup:. Thursday, February 23rd: The Jukebox Preachers 9:00 PM. The Art...
Comments / 0