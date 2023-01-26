ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

News Channel Nebraska

FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home

The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

McCarthy announces top House lawyer as fights over Biden probes shape up

The lawyer who will lead the court fights mounted by the newly GOP-controlled House of Representatives is a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and "seasoned litigator" with years of experience at the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the appointment of Matthew Berry,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

US imposes visa restrictions on Taliban members involved in repression of women and girls

The United States is imposing new visa restrictions on certain current and former Taliban members, non-state security group members and others who are believed to be involved in repressing the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes more...

