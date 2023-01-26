Read full article on original website
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home
The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Retired Air Force officer set to plead guilty to storing classified information at his Florida home
A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who stored files with classified information at his Florida home is set to plead guilty in February to one count of unlawful retention of national defense information, according to court documents. The defendant, Robert Birchum, served in the Air Force for more than 30...
Fact check: Six false claims fully disproven by the newly released Paul Pelosi evidence
The conspiracy theories about the October attack on Paul Pelosi never made sense. And now the public can see that a whole bunch of these false claims have been definitively disproven by audio and video evidence. Prominent right-wing figures -- including former President Donald Trump and some Republican members of...
Federal agents interview veteran who alleges George Santos took thousands from dying dog's GoFundMe
Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a US Navy veteran's allegation that Rep. George Santos raised money for a lifesaving surgery for his dying dog only to take off with the money. Rich Osthoff, the veteran, told CNN he spoke to a pair of FBI agents on Wednesday about the...
McCarthy announces top House lawyer as fights over Biden probes shape up
The lawyer who will lead the court fights mounted by the newly GOP-controlled House of Representatives is a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and "seasoned litigator" with years of experience at the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the appointment of Matthew Berry,...
US imposes visa restrictions on Taliban members involved in repression of women and girls
The United States is imposing new visa restrictions on certain current and former Taliban members, non-state security group members and others who are believed to be involved in repressing the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes more...
