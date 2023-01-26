Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
ourquadcities.com
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KWQC
Pat McGrath Bridge on Harrison street in Davenport experiencing wear and tear
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who use the bike path that runs underneath the bridge are concerned about debris falling from the bridge onto the path. Agencies like Davenport Park and Recreation, Public Works and Department of Transportation are aware of the situation. For a bridge that has been active...
Pen City Current
The big marble sure can slam us around
Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
KCRG.com
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
KCCI.com
Krispy Kreme opening third metro location
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
ourquadcities.com
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
KCRG.com
Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy after he pointed a gun at them last month because state law prevents releasing the footage showing a minor committing a “delinquent act” before any charges are filed. The Des Moines Register reports that the police department was preparing to release video from all four officers involved in the Dec. 26 confrontation before the city’s legal department intervened.
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
