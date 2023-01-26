ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

ourquadcities.com

50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC

For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
DAVENPORT, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
Pen City Current

The big marble sure can slam us around

Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list

The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy after he pointed a gun at them last month because state law prevents releasing the footage showing a minor committing a “delinquent act” before any charges are filed. The Des Moines Register reports that the police department was preparing to release video from all four officers involved in the Dec. 26 confrontation before the city’s legal department intervened.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
DES MOINES, IA

