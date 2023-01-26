ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Brazilians win Australian Open mixed doubles title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza’s last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires. Mirza, who...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Novak Djokovic is a huge favorite ahead of his Australian Open final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday

The stage is set. Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday in Melbourne in the men’s singles final at this year’s Australian Open. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will enter the championship match as the clear underdog despite holding a higher seed than the fourth-seeded Djokovic. BetMGM might be taking into account the fact that Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion, which would explain his (-500) odds at the sportsbook.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon WTA Draw including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet

The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon which will take place between January 30 - February 5 in the week after the Australian Open. Carolina Garcia is the top seed and faces Tereza Martincova in her first match on home soil. Also involved include Garbine Muguruza who has received a wildcard and aiming to get her season back on track.
Albany Herald

Novak Djokovic wins 10th Aussie Open, 22nd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men's singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne. The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
TEXAS STATE

