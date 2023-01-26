Read full article on original website
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
An Australian Open finalist, dubbed 'The Tiger,' kissed her biceps upon learning her forehand shots are as fast as men's stars'
When asked whether her shot feels "as good as it looks," the 6-foot superstar quipped that "I actually think that I hit really slow balls today."
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father misses semifinal after being seen posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, didn't attend his son's victory in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday. Srdjan Djokovic was seen posing with spectators that brought in banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park earlier in the week. According to the Associated Press, Srdjan Djokovic released a statement saying that...
Brazilians win Australian Open mixed doubles title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza’s last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires. Mirza, who...
Novak Djokovic is a huge favorite ahead of his Australian Open final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday
The stage is set. Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday in Melbourne in the men’s singles final at this year’s Australian Open. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will enter the championship match as the clear underdog despite holding a higher seed than the fourth-seeded Djokovic. BetMGM might be taking into account the fact that Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion, which would explain his (-500) odds at the sportsbook.
2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon WTA Draw including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet
The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon which will take place between January 30 - February 5 in the week after the Australian Open. Carolina Garcia is the top seed and faces Tereza Martincova in her first match on home soil. Also involved include Garbine Muguruza who has received a wildcard and aiming to get her season back on track.
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Aussie Open, 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men's singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne. The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
Factbox-Tennis-Australian Open men's singles champion Novak Djokovic
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the Australian Open final on Sunday to tie the men's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.
Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph
Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
