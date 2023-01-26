Effective: 2023-01-29 08:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Ascension. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

