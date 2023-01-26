Read full article on original website
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
UofM reopens to normal hours, university says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:05 PM:. The University of Memphis will return to regular business hours on Jan. 29. Students, faculty, and staff may access the campus facilities with their regular access credentials. ORIGINAL STORY Jan. 28, 3 PM:. The University of Memphis announced on Saturday that the campuses...
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district
Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd
A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
WBBJ
A local city celebrates a music legend
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —A local city held a festival. On Saturday, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrated the life and legacy of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Estes, born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee, grew up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush. He made his first guitar from...
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
desotocountynews.com
Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer
There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
Tennessee Tribune
Trailblazing Pharmacist’s ‘Incredible Life and Legacy’ Spanned 65 Years
MEMPHIS, TN – He was a “Pill-er of the Community,” one of several slogans Dr. Charles A. Champion used to promote Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store in the Whitehaven community. A longtime independent pharmacist, Dr. Champion was widely known for dispensing both traditional drugs and herbal...
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
YAHOO!
Blue Cross Blue Shield drops Methodist, creates competitive healthcare landscape for Memphis | Opinion
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee's recent decision to drop Memphis-area Methodist hospitals from its coverage plans is a coming attraction of the competitive healthcare system that will appear throughout the country in the years ahead. BCBS policyholders shouldn't consider the carve-out of these hospitals from its network negatively, as...
Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth
A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
University of Memphis returning to regular business hours after closing following release of Tyre Nichols video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Saturday it will be returning to regular business hours on Sunday, after closing its campuses following the release of a video showing five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols — an attack which led to his death. University...
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
Arvato opens expanded Memphis warehouse & office, plans to hire hundreds
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis is called the "supply chain capital of the world" because of the area’s huge logistics footprint, with FedEx, railroads, and the trucking corridor along the I-40 bridge. Now that footprint just got bigger. Arvato Supply Chain Solutions officially opened for business at an expanded...
