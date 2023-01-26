Read full article on original website
Related
Burke Animal Services hosts Valentine’s Day themed fundraiser
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke Animal Services is putting a new spin on a Valentine’s Day fundraiser by giving couples and singles-themed donation options. For couples or admirers, Burke Animal Services is offering love grams. For $50, workers will go out and deliver love letters accompanied by a cat or a dog.
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0