Valley Stream, NY

Shore News Network

Body found in burning vehicle in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – Early Saturday morning, firefighters from FDNY responded to a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Queens. At around 2:30 am, police officers with the 101st Precinct arrived on scene. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. “An unidentified individual was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, unresponsive with severe burns about the body,” the NYPD said. “EMS pronounced the individual deceased on scene.” The NYC Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the The post Body found in burning vehicle in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

5 Ridgewood Teens Involved In Head-On Crash

Five Ridgewood teens avoided serious injury when their SUV slammed head-on into a utility pole. A large contingent of police, firefighters and EMS units responded after the Nissan Pathfinder rounded a curve, knocked down a "No Parking" sign and crashed on narrow Marshall Street near Ridgewood High School late Friday afternoon Jan. 27.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway

A truck hit an overpass on Sunrise Highway on Friday afternoon. Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers tell News 12 it happened around 2:30 p.m. near exit 60 eastbound. They say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway. The incident forced the closure of the right and...
Shore News Network

Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry

NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
pix11.com

Unidentified body found in a burning car in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — An unidentified body with severe burns was found in a burning car in Queens, according to the police. Police responded to a call of a car on fire around 2:37 a.m., at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.
QUEENS, NY
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
CBS New York

Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition after shooting in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is left in critical condition after a shooting in West Haven earlier today. West Haven Police say they responded to the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm Street this afternoon for a person shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where...
WEST HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY

