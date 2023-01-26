Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Related
Body found in burning vehicle in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Early Saturday morning, firefighters from FDNY responded to a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Queens. At around 2:30 am, police officers with the 101st Precinct arrived on scene. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. “An unidentified individual was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, unresponsive with severe burns about the body,” the NYPD said. “EMS pronounced the individual deceased on scene.” The NYC Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the The post Body found in burning vehicle in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Residents of Newark housing complex say rodent infestation has destroyed their life
Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark are demanding better living conditions. They say that their homes are infested with mice and rats.
5 Ridgewood Teens Involved In Head-On Crash
Five Ridgewood teens avoided serious injury when their SUV slammed head-on into a utility pole. A large contingent of police, firefighters and EMS units responded after the Nissan Pathfinder rounded a curve, knocked down a "No Parking" sign and crashed on narrow Marshall Street near Ridgewood High School late Friday afternoon Jan. 27.
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
4 injured in massive 4-alarm fire at Bronx apartment
The FDNY is battling a four-alarm fire at a Bronx apartment building.
News 12
Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway
A truck hit an overpass on Sunrise Highway on Friday afternoon. Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers tell News 12 it happened around 2:30 p.m. near exit 60 eastbound. They say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway. The incident forced the closure of the right and...
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry
NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River
Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Brentwood
Authorities say a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on Wicks Road around 6:30 p.m. when she hit a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merill Street.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
pix11.com
Unidentified body found in a burning car in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — An unidentified body with severe burns was found in a burning car in Queens, according to the police. Police responded to a call of a car on fire around 2:37 a.m., at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.
Emergency response to report of accident on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Saturday night. The call came in around 7:19 p.m. regarding an accident with injuries on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the span, an FDNY spokesperson stated.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition after shooting in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is left in critical condition after a shooting in West Haven earlier today. West Haven Police say they responded to the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm Street this afternoon for a person shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where...
Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
Comments / 0