Do you know the difference between a home warranty and home insurance?

By Michael Schwartz
 3 days ago
If you're a homeowner, you're likely already paying for coverage in case anything were to break, but do you know what plan suits you best— and where you're not covered?

Homeowner's insurance can cover what's outside the home. When it comes to a home warranty, that protects things inside your home.

"Homeowners insurance is something you buy to protect yourself from outside forces like storm damage," said Matt Krueger, of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. "A home warranty is something you're going to buy to protect inside the home."

Krueger said warranties usually only come with newly built homes, or recently remodeled homes.

He stressed to know exactly what is covered before you take out a policy.

“[This way] you’re not surprised down the road, and you’re not paying for something you didn’t expect or something's not covered," explained Krueger.

Tuesday's Problem Solvers report introduced you to Shannon Hughey. She purchased a home warranty from Choice Home Warranty in 2021, but said it's been a huge let down.

"Our dishwasher broke. We had three repairmen come out, all sent by Choice Home Warranty, telling Choice Home Warranty that the dishwasher is broken, and needs to be replaced," explained Hughey. "They keep telling us they need to send a repairman to say why the dishwasher is broken, and this has been going on for at least 6 months."

Hughey said it's been the same pattern for a broken outlet and leak as well, nothing has been fixed.

She contacted 7 Problem Solvers looking for help. 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted Choice Home Warranty, and spoke to a director. Hughey was then contacted and told since she recently canceled her policy the company is no longer responsible for anything not fixed during the coverage period.

Since the report aired Tuesday, multiple other people expressed issues with Choice Home Warranty to 7 Problem Solvers. That included delayed responses to issues, and denied coverage.

“Know what the terms of the agreement are," said Krueger.

For example Choice Home Warranty states on its website that it "does not cover pre-existing conditions, misuse, abuse or failure to clean, or maintain the covered systems and appliances."

Krueger also advised to talk to friends and neighbors about what they use, to learn about a company.

If you have a consumer complaint, and want to share it on an upcoming 7 Problem Solvers report, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

