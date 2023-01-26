ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The head of Roanoke City Public Schools is getting all kinds of attention, both at the national level and here at home. Superintendent Verletta White was selected by fellow superintendents as the Region Six Superintendent of the Year. And that’s not all, Mrs. White made it onto a national education magazine’s five superintendents to watch this year.

