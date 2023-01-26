Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White receives local and national recognition
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The head of Roanoke City Public Schools is getting all kinds of attention, both at the national level and here at home. Superintendent Verletta White was selected by fellow superintendents as the Region Six Superintendent of the Year. And that’s not all, Mrs. White made it onto a national education magazine’s five superintendents to watch this year.
WBTM
Project Imagine Honors Latest Class of Graduates
Five teenagers were honored on Thursday for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and toward pursuing something greater in their life, such as completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Terrance...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools to receive two additional School Resource Officers
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools will soon be getting two additional School Resource Officers (SROs) after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice. There are currently two SROs for George Washington High School and two SROs for the middle schools. The grant will allow funding for two...
WDBJ7.com
School districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Buena Vista City Public Schools start early dismissals amid lockdown
UPDATE 1/26 AT 2:32 P.M. (WFXR) — The Buena Vista City Public Schools has reported that dismissal for all of its schools will begin at 2:50 p.m. BVCPS says there will be an increased police presence during dismissal at its campuses for safety. School officials say buses are not running and parents/guardians will have to pick up students.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Schools seeking public input on next superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. First, it is seeking public input on qualifications. The board created this survey that will end Monday, February 6. There are hard copies available at each county school and at the school board office.
WSLS
Sharon Elementary closed due to rodent issue, school officials say
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Sharon Elementary was closed on Jan. 27 due to a rodent issue in the building, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools officials. “Keeping the school closed on Friday will allow our maintenance staff to aggressively address the issue and remove the rodents from the building,” AHPS said in a release.
wfxrtv.com
Students feeling emotional after multi-hour lockdown
A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Lynchburg on Wednesday after threatening to harm the principal of E.C. Glass High Schoo. The school received the call just before 8 a.m., and students and faculty were put on lockdown for over six hours while police investigated. Students feeling emotional after multi-hour lockdown.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Military Institute makes a splash with brand new aquatic center
Virginia Military Institute celebrate the ribbon cutting of their brand new $44 million-dollar aquatic center. The facility features a 50-meter pool that can be divided into three sections to allow for multiple uses at once. Virginia Military Institute makes a splash with brand …. Virginia Military Institute celebrate the ribbon...
timesvirginian.com
'Sage's Law' introduced at Virginia House of Delegates in honor of Appomattox County teen
According to multiple reports, a bill was proposed last week to the Virginia House of Delegates titled "Sage's Law," named after an Appomattox County teenager who was a victim of sex trafficking. The bill (HB 2432 Minors & students self-identifying as a gender different from biological sex; parental notification) requires...
wfxrtv.com
2023 Next-Level Chili Bowl Kickoff Nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Follow the links below to nominate a fire station in your community today to compete in the DEVILS BACKBONE NEXT LEVEL CHILI-BOWL KICKOFF! Please nominate a team who has made a tremendous difference in community impact, or exhibits innovation, and a tasty chili recipe! $2,500 will be awarded to the first-place winner, second-place will receive a 65-inch television courtesy of Schewels Home Roanoke location.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
WDBJ7.com
Docs for Morgan brings people together to honor Morgan Harrington
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This annual basketball tradition is a way to raise money for the Morgan Dana Harrington scholarship. The friendly competition between Carilion Clinic doctors/residents and VTCSOM students is a way the school can come together to honor the memory of Morgan Dana Harrington and to show that good can always come out of an evil incident.
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
wfxrtv.com
Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.
Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
WSLS
Redevelopment continues on old Bedford Middle School three years after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – This week marks three years since the iconic, old Bedford Middle School went up in flames, destroying the building. Since then, Richmond-based company Waukesha Development has taken the reigns to bring new life into the building. President of Waukesha Development Dave McCormack told 10 News there...
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSLS
Pongal Festival happening today in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Pongal Festival Celebration by Roanoke Valley Indian Community “Pongal - The Festival of New Beginning” Roanoke Valley Tamil language speaking families of Indian community are planning to celebrate this year Pongal Festival on 28th January between 11 to 3pm at Lions Club located at Roanoke Southwest County. On this day, a traditional Pongal prayer in Tamil heritage followed by traditional Banana leaves special meal with Cultural programs by children is planned.
