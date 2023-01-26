ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos, NFL Foundation grant $250,000 to Pueblo school for turf field

By Brad Washington
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have granted the Havez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy $250,000 to install artificial turf for their football field, the team announced Monday.

The donation is a part of $3 million in funding the league provides for field refurbishments through the NFL Foundation and LISC Grassroots program.

Broncos director of youth and high school football Bobby Mestas stated how grateful he is that the organization can impact the youth.

“We are continuously grateful for the support we receive from the NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation with the opportunities they provide to install new synthetic sport fields for Colorado kids,” Mestas said.

“This new artificial turf field, which will support thousands of kids and multiple sports programs, will be a great addition to the Pueblo community and aligns with the priorities set by our ownership to positively impact youth development.”

This new field will serve the Pikes-Peak Park and Westgate-Hyde Park communities. Outside serving as the home for Havez Huerta Preparatory, it will host many other athletic activities and events.

Since 2000, this will be the ninth field Denver has installed in Colorado.

