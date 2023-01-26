Read full article on original website
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
KFOR
House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’
House lawmakers launched the “Congressional Dads Caucus” on Thursday, vowing to advocate for policies that will assist working-class families — including paid family leave and the expanded child tax credit. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) — who drew headlines earlier this month when he brought his baby son,...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
KFOR
DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.”. “I think we need to get...
KFOR
House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil
The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year. The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep....
Video: Footage of Paul Pelosi attack released
Warning: Graphic and explicit video SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video footage of the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released by a judge Friday morning. The footage includes a San Francisco Police Department officer’s body camera, Paul Pelosi’s 911 call for help, David DePape’s confession tape, and home surveillance video […]
