ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Aldo Gotti CEO

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrQVc_0kS9QOC300

MILAN Fabiana Filipp i has appointed Aldo Gotti its new chief executive officer, effectively immediately.

Gotti is tasked with leading the positioning strategy of the brand and to accelerate its growth and development at a global level.

More from WWD

Gotti has previously held executive roles within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney . Most recently, he was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes, contributing to its growth.

Brothers Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta, founders and owners of Fabiana Filippi, jointly stated that this is a “moment of great evolution” for their company and touted Gotti’s experience in the luxury sector.

Gotti’s expertise, “combined with a strong attitude to innovation and the professionalism of our management team, will allow us to achieve the best results in terms of strategic positioning and international development. As founders, our family will continue to carry forward our entrepreneurial vision, guaranteeing the continuity of the values of excellence, quality and sustainability that have always distinguished Fabiana Filippi ,” concluded the founders in a statement.

Gotti will report to the board chaired by Mario Filippi Coccetta, who previously held the role of co-CEO.

As reported, last year the Italian fashion brand unveiled a new store concept developed by architect Patricia Urquiola , with a first unit in Milan, and launched a new logo and branding message, with investments earmarked in communication, marketing, industrial production and its online store.

The company is based in Perugia, in central Italy, and is known for its cashmere designs.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Quannah Chasinghorse Named Global Ambassador of John Paul Mitchell Systems

Quannah Chasinghorse is the newest face of John Paul Mitchell Systems. The 20-year-old model and activist has been named global ambassador of the hair care brand.  More from WWDWolf Cut TrendMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 “Paul Mitchell represents so many different things,” said Chasinghorse. “I think one thing that I really relate to is family and the connection with family. They’re a family-owned business and operate like a family.” Run by chief executive officer Michaeline DeJoria, the company was cofounded in 1980 by DeJoria’s father, chairman of the board John Paul DeJoria, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

PacSun Shuffles Executives, With Its Co-CEO Going to Fear of God

PacSun, the Southern California specialty retailer that sells emerging brands and trending fashion for younger consumers, is shifting its top executives into new jobs. The 43-year-old company revealed that Alfred Chang, PacSun’s co-chief executive officer, will stay with the company until March 8, when he will then step down after 17 years to join Fear of God. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition PacSun has spent several years working on collaborations with Fear of God, such as developing a more...
WWD

Andrea Guerra’s Prada Salary Detailed to Hong Kong Stock Exchange

PRADA’S FEES: Andrea Guerra is taking on the chief executive officer’s mantle of the Prada Group and details about his salary were released on Friday in a statement confirming the appointment to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where the group is publicly listed.  As an executive director of the board, the former Luxottica and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive will be paid a fee of 50,000 euros a year, which could be subjected to review.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Prada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 As per the employment agreement, the executive’s remuneration, including salary, benefits in kind, pension, health...
WWD

Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors. The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Oprah Winfrey Adds Playful Twist to Businesswear in Sequined Bronze Suit to Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Los Angeles Premiere

Oprah Winfrey made a glittering arrival in a Brunello Cucinelli sequined suit to the premiere of “The 1619 Project” on Thursday in Los Angeles. The details included a bronze-sequined blazer and a matching pair of straight-leg pants. The jacket had a sharp collar and two side pockets. Her trousers were also decked in a bronze color, giving her outfit a liquid-metal effect. More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Underneath she wore a white button-up shirt with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
WWD

Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

MILAN – Mystery solved. On Saturday morning, Kering and Gucci announced that Sabato De Sarno is the Italian brand’s new creative director, succeeding Alessandro Michele who exited last November. His first show will take place in September during Milan Fashion Week.More from WWDValentino Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Valentino Couture Spring 2023Gucci's Couture-Week Party De Sarno, who will report to president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri, was raised in Naples, began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, finally being appointed fashion director overseeing both...
The Associated Press

Innocoll Holdings Ltd. Appoints Kimball Hall as Chief Executive Officer

ATHLONE, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Innocoll Holdings Ltd. (“IHL”), a global biotech pharmaceutical company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital (“GPC”), today announced the appointment of Kimball Hall, a seasoned commercial operations executive, as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of this appointment, Kimball will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of IHL’s two subsidiaries: Syntacoll GmbH (“Syntacoll”), a contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) specializing in collagen-based technology platforms, and Innocoll Biotherapeutics Inc. (“Innocoll”), a global biotech company focusing on delivering non-opioid alternatives for postsurgical pain management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005290/en/ Kimball Hall (Photo: Business Wire)
WWD

Accessories, Investments in Retail Lift Aeffe 2022 Revenues

MILAN — Aeffe’s investments in Moschino and in retail are paying off. Together with growth in the accessories category, and gains at Alberta Ferretti, they contributed to lifting the fashion group’s preliminary 2022 revenues by 8.4 percent to 352 million euros, compared with 324.6 million euros in 2021. Aeffe’s executive chairman Massimo Ferretti expressed his satisfaction with the performance in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, “despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment.” Thanks to the contribution from all the group’s brands, sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels. More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023Backstage at Moschino RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Moschino RTW Spring 2023 “The...
WWD

Joya Studio Taps Shantell Martin for New Candles

Joya Studio has kicked off a partnership with multihyphenate Shantell Martin, in the form of two candles for sale on Joya’s website. Coming in a standard 6.5 oz. size and an extra large 46 oz.-sized artist’s edition with 22-karat white gold accents, the prices range from $48 for the former to $700 for the latter.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 The votives of each size are adorned with Martin’s artwork.  Joya founder Frederick Bouchardy said his mandate for the collaboration was broad. “The idea was to...
WWD

Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement. Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia...
WWD

Andrea Guerra Kicks Off New Prada Group Phase

MILAN — The Prada Group has a new chief executive officer. After a shareholders meeting held on Thursday, Andrea Guerra was named CEO of the Italian luxury group, according to market sources in Milan. On Friday, an official confirmation will be communicated to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where Prada is publicly listed. More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Prada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 At that meeting, Patrizio Bertelli, who shares the CEO role with his wife Miuccia Prada, was recommended as chairman of the group. As reported, he is expected to be confirmed in this role at the group’s general assembly...
WWD

Sam Smith Gives All-black Dressing a Camp Twist at Valentino’s Haute Couture Show

Sam Smith arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show on Jan. 25 for Paris Couture Week on Jan. 25 wearing a camp take on head-to-toe black. To support Valentino in debuting its latest couture offerings, Smith wore a head-to-toe black ensemble from the brand, with a shirt featuring a statement black fabric flower accent, black trousers and black platform heels. The singer accessorized with a Valentino monogram clutch bag, and one stud and one pearl earring. More from WWDFront Row at Fendi Couture Spring 2023Imane Ayissi Couture Spring 2023Aelis Couture Spring 2023 Smith has been making the public appearance rounds to promote...
WWD

Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed

The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
WWD

‘How Long Gone’ Podcast Comes to Matchesfashion’s Townhouse With Alexa Chung

LONDON — Chris Black and Jason Stewart of podcast “How Long Gone” have brought their pandemic hit to London. The pair hosted a live podcast show at 5 Carlos Place, Matchesfashion’s townhouse in Mayfair, with Alexa Chung joining them as a surprise guest.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 As the podcast nears 500 episodes, its fanbase has been growing globally. Outside the townhouse, the crowd was just as busy as during a fashion week party, and fans patiently waited before being let inside. The podcast’s guest stars have...
WWD

Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions

Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions, marking a major expansion into event programming for Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of WWD, Variety, Rolling Stone, ArtNews and several other brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; DCP, the production company started in 1957 by the late TV host, produces or owns a bevy of awards shows including the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” PMC and Eldridge have previously partnered on live events including...
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
WWD

Woolrich Teams With Lucien Smith on Charity-filled Capsule Collection

WOOL-CHARITY: After tapping artist Lucien Smith to front its fall 2020 ad campaign, Woolrich is dropping a capsule collection of archive-drawn workwear pieces that will benefit Serving the People, Smith’s nonprofit organization. The New York-based painter and film director, known for his abstract artworks painted with fire extinguishers, visited the Woolrich archives and in a four-handed effort selected three signature patterns for the outdoors-y capsule.More from WWDWoolrich RTW Fall 2023Lola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberWoolrich RTW Fall 2022 They include the black and red “Hunting Check” motif worked for a half-zippered polar fleece; the 1987 camouflage pattern...
WWD

Tara Foley Nabs a New Role

Tara Foley, the founder of clean beauty retailer Follain, has a new job. Investment banking and advisory firm Consensus has hired Foley to lead its new beauty and wellness team. Follain was sold to Credo Beauty late last year for an undisclosed sum.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Foley will lead a newly dedicated beauty and wellness team at Consensus with fellow managing director Paul Alexander, according to a statement from the firm. Foley said her new role allows her to continue “to play matchmaker”...
WWD

TikTok Star ‘Tami’ Talks Feeling ‘Shook’ by Shein Design

As a TikTok standout for her styling and designing, Tamara Strzelecki is accustomed to putting herself out there. But she was stopped cold earlier this month when one of her followers shared an image of a Shein dress imprinted with what she feels resembles her profile. Strzelecki, who is known on TikTok simply as “Tami,” first was clued in about the Shein dress on Jan. 11. “Shocked” by the seemingly strong resemblance to herself and her likeness, she said she must have looked at it 10 times before laughing nervously. “Then it started creeping me out a bit. I like to...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy