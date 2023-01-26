Read full article on original website
What is the best anti-chafe balm?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have sensitive skin, dealing with skin irritation is just another annoying fact of life. Even if you stick to hypoallergenic skin-care products, you can wind up with rashes and other irritations due to something as simple as friction. An anti-chafe balm helps reduce the problem by lubricating the skin. It also forms a protective barrier over the skin that draws sweat and other moisture away to keep you cool and comfortable. With its long-lasting effectiveness and nongreasy formula, the Body Glide Skin Glide Anti-Friction Cream is a top choice.
Best multi-grip pullup bar
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multi-grip pullup bars promote a wide range of upper-body exercises, since you can modify your grip to target various muscle groups. Once confined exclusively to gyms, pullup bars are now available in configurations that let you mount them in a doorway or directly to a strong wall or ceiling in your home.
Tips and Tricks for Smooth and Stress-Free Potty Training
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The New Year is the perfect time to start potty training for those moms who have been putting it off. Potty training can be a daunting task for both parents and children, but with the right approach, it can be a smooth and stress-free process. Kyriaki, a mom and parenting expert, shares her favorite tips and tricks to help you get started on potty training.
