Cabarrus County, NC

Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but the woman was pronounced dead.
ROCK HILL, SC
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
MATTHEWS, NC
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
Gun found at Kannapolis high school, juvenile petition to be sought

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's backpack at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, the Kannapolis Police Department confirmed. Officials said a student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. A school resource officer was notified and located the weapon.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Newborn baby found dead in Richmond County, investigation underway

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after officials say a newborn baby was found dead near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. According to a release, Richmond County EMS were called to railroad tracks between South St. and 9th Ave Aleo in East Rockingham after a person located a baby around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Hornets hold celebration of life for NBA legend Paul Silas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets celebrated the life and legacy of NBA legend and former coach, Paul Silas. As a player, Silas waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
