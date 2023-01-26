Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO