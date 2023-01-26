Read full article on original website
What’s Happening at the Estes Valley Library
Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.
VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS
Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
Against all odds
At the beginning of his first year with the Estes Park varsity girls’ basketball team, head coach. Ron Burgin tried his hand at explaining what the state playoffs look like to his players. With a. program whose success has been sparse in recent history, the concept was foreign. And...
