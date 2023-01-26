ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YONjP_0kS9Q89g00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, west precinct officers were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1400 block of 27th Street North on reports of a person shot.

Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man lying unresponsive on a set of stairs with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

The JCCO identified the man as 48-year-old Roman Gonzalez of Bessemer.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives discovered that a work crew was doing renovations at a house at the location. While the crew was working, suspects forced their way into the house with the intent to rob it. The two groups then begin arguing, which led to shots being fired.

Police have no one in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

