Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
10 Facts about Port Jefferson
Port Jefferson, located on the North Shore of Long Island, is a historic village known for its charming atmosphere and beautiful waterfront. Here are 10 facts about Port Jefferson that you may not know:. Port Jefferson was founded in the late 1700s and was a major port for trade and...
Woonsocket Call
David Marom and The Horizon Group Showcased New 1510 Gates Project
New York, New York, United States - 01-28-2023 (PR Distribution™) - The luxury rental building located at 1510 Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn was completed in December 2022 and includes affordable housing. The Horizon Group developed the 11-story residential building and it was fully occupied shortly after launch. Founder and CEO of The Horizon Group, David Marom, knew this project would be a huge success.
rew-online.com
East New York Affordable Housing Development The Fountains Reaches 100% Occupancy
The Arker Companies today announced that The Fountains, a 100% affordable housing development in East New York, has been fully leased-up just over a year since its opening. “We are incredibly proud to have helped thousands of Brooklynites secure safe, affordable homes at The Fountains,” said Alex Arker, principal at the Arker Companies. “We’re grateful to the local leaders and partners, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, for supporting East New York families with the high quality housing they deserve. Our team will continue to work alongside Progressive Management, The Block Institute and the amazing residents to ensure that this community can continue to thrive.”
longisland.com
New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care
Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
longisland.com
Douglas Elliman Realty Promotes Todd Bourgard to CEO of Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork
Douglas Elliman Realty promoted its Senior Executive Regional Manager of Sales for Hamptons and North Fork, Todd Bourgard, to Chief Executive Officer of Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork. In his new role, Bourgard will oversee operations throughout the entire Long Island region, totaling 36 Elliman offices and over 2,000...
nyp.org
Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Asad Siddiqi, a leading rehabilitation medicine physician who specializes in the comprehensive management of acute and chronic sports injuries, has been named chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Dr. Siddiqi is also an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and adjunct assistant professor of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign
Although the DOT has since returned the sign and thanked the community for their outreach, protesters vowed to return if they did not get answers to their questions.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
longisland.com
Long Island’s Argyle Theatre to Present West Side Story
Babylon, New York: The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
CBS2 previews new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A major operation is underway at the campus of the former Coney Island Hospital.Now known as Health + Hospitals: South Brooklyn Health, staff is preparing to cut the ribbon on a new 11-story hospital building named after iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020."She stands for equity and for justice. And that is what we believe that's necessary in health care," explains C.E.O. Svetlana Lipyanskaya.The more than $900 million project is entirely funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Builders broke ground in 2018, but Lipyanskaya said the story goes back further."This hospital...
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
yonkerstimes.com
Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert Running to be First Female Mayor of New Rochelle
Pledges to Build a City that Truly Meets the Needs of Everyone. Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert (District 3) has announced her candidacy for New Rochelle Mayor. A Columbia Law School Administrator, Ramos-Herbert was first elected to the New Rochelle City Council in 2019. Ramos-Herbert wants to build on the work she...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough
If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
longisland.com
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy
Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’
Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
Comments / 0