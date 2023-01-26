ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau, NY

longisland.com

10 Facts about Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson, located on the North Shore of Long Island, is a historic village known for its charming atmosphere and beautiful waterfront. Here are 10 facts about Port Jefferson that you may not know:. Port Jefferson was founded in the late 1700s and was a major port for trade and...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Woonsocket Call

David Marom and The Horizon Group Showcased New 1510 Gates Project

New York, New York, United States - 01-28-2023 (PR Distribution™) - The luxury rental building located at 1510 Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn was completed in December 2022 and includes affordable housing. The Horizon Group developed the 11-story residential building and it was fully occupied shortly after launch. Founder and CEO of The Horizon Group, David Marom, knew this project would be a huge success.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

East New York Affordable Housing Development The Fountains Reaches 100% Occupancy

The Arker Companies today announced that The Fountains, a 100% affordable housing development in East New York, has been fully leased-up just over a year since its opening. “We are incredibly proud to have helped thousands of Brooklynites secure safe, affordable homes at The Fountains,” said Alex Arker, principal at the Arker Companies. “We’re grateful to the local leaders and partners, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, for supporting East New York families with the high quality housing they deserve. Our team will continue to work alongside Progressive Management, The Block Institute and the amazing residents to ensure that this community can continue to thrive.”
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
nyp.org

Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Dr. Asad Siddiqi, a leading rehabilitation medicine physician who specializes in the comprehensive management of acute and chronic sports injuries, has been named chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Dr. Siddiqi is also an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and adjunct assistant professor of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s Argyle Theatre to Present West Side Story

Babylon, New York: The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
BABYLON, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 previews new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A major operation is underway at the campus of the former Coney Island Hospital.Now known as Health + Hospitals: South Brooklyn Health, staff is preparing to cut the ribbon on a new 11-story hospital building named after iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020."She stands for equity and for justice. And that is what we believe that's necessary in health care," explains C.E.O. Svetlana Lipyanskaya.The more than $900 million project is entirely funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Builders broke ground in 2018, but Lipyanskaya said the story goes back further."This hospital...
BROOKLYN, NY
Michele Schultz

Reopening In Brooklyn

Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Distractify

Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough

If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy

Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
FREEPORT, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’

Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa

The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

