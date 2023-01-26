Read full article on original website
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
District holds first meeting to discuss rezoning overcrowded Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School held a meeting Monday to answer questions about a rezoning proposal that would address overcrowding at select schools. The rezoning would be for the 2023-2024 school year. There are three areas up for rezoning by HCS. A section of East Ridge High...
'We spend the money:' Hamilton County Commissioners, mayor spar over Silverdale costs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taxpayers are paying for a mistake in Hamilton County, and county commissioners shared their concerns about it at their Wednesday meeting in a heated exchange with Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. As we've been reporting, the cost of an upgrade to the Silverdale Detention Center went...
Tennessee could see per-mile driving tax under new pilot program proposal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new per-mile usage fee pilot program may be around the corner for Tennesseans. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive instead of taxing fuel. But some who live in rural areas have fears they would pay more due to their...
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
Tenn., Ga. law enforcement see decline in recruits as poor public perception increases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The death of Tyre Nichols is forcing police departments around the country to rethink their policies. Here locally, departments are seeing lower numbers of academy graduates and several positions are still unfilled. And calls for change may mean law enforcement will have to take a look...
Tennessee lawmaker proposes exception to abortion ban in certain cases of rape, incest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A proposed Tennessee law would create an exemption to current abortion law in the state, allowing for doctors to perform abortions on patients if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. SB0857 is sponsored by Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin-D18). Under the bill, an abortion would not be...
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
Ending the stigma: Cleveland firefighter's death may lead to help with PTSD in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s a reality that thousands of first responders face, putting on that helmet or that badge could mean life or death. “I watched him struggle with it...It was hard to go through especially that we had nowhere to turn, " says Jennifer Samples. Jennifer Samples...
"She makes this town what it is:" Bledsoe County woman dedicates life to volunteer work
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a town of about 15,000, it's pretty easy to know your neighbor. But Ginger Housley is close to celebrity status in Bledsoe County. "I'm just proud to know her," said Dan Young who nominated Ginger for Pay it Forward. Dan Young has seen Ginger's...
Trying to keep resolutions to improve your health? UT Extension Tai Chi classes can help!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you made a resolution to improve your health, UT Extension Agent June Puett is here to help you get up and moving. You can register for free Tai Chi Classes at www.Hamilton.Tennessee.edu or call 423-209-8560.
Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
Tennessee shelter will write your ex's name on litter box for Valentine's Day
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Feeling rotten about Valentine's Day?. For a small donation, an animal shelter in Middle Tennessee will write your ex's name on a cat litter box. Maury County Animal Services (MCAS) is a no-kill shelter nestled in Columbia, Tennessee. They're hoping your past pain will...
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
Turkeys, turkey hunters to benefit from 6-year research project in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hard work, patience and science is behind a years-long effort in Tennessee that will help manage wild turkeys in the Volunteer State, and help those who hunt them. According to the Outdoor Wire, the new research extends the work of an active six-year research project led...
