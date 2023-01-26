ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
TENNESSEE STATE
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

