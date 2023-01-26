Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Related
tourcounsel.com
Patriot Place | Shopping center in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Patriot Place is one of the best shopping centers you can find with a great square, a wide variety of stores, restaurants, places to entertain with families and friends. In addition, it has very good prices. Featured Shopping Stores: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & PINK, Bass Pro Shops, Express, ProShop...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 93
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
newbedfordguide.com
Long-awaited opening of New Bedford’s Starbucks finally happens!
In December of 2021, we shared the news that Starbucks would be opening a cafe in New Bedford. Well, after many delays, and the possibility of Starbucks reneging on its decision to use the New Bedford site, it has finally happened! They are open for business. The location is 157...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Providence
Providence, Rhode Island, is the capital and most populous city in the state, known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as its many job opportunities.
Viral TikTok Star ‘Traffic Cone Sax Man’ Drops New Song Inspired by a Providence Restaurant
Just shy of one million followers, this TikTok saxophone player is destined for greatness. Wenzl Mcgowen, A.K.A. "Traffic Cone Sax Man', has been making a wave here on the SouthCoast and Rhode Island and he's just getting started. From America's Got Talent to TikTok, Mcgowen is taking his act on the road all around the world, one city at a time.
Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun
The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
independentri.com
Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting. Hoping for any sightings. It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days. Holder would drive to spots she thought...
Valley Breeze
2 bedroom - 1st floor Apartment for rent - Woonsocket - $2100 Monthly
Welcome to the quiet Globe Park area of Woonsocket - 2 floors, 2 bedroom house with private laundry. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances - new floor and updated cabinets. Freshly painted and new flooring in bedrooms. Updated bathroom, hardwood floors in living room, private driveway and garage. Private fenced in back yard. Private-private-private! Heat - Hot water and Cable included .
tourcounsel.com
Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Did Santa Come? Little Girl From New England Sends for DNA Test to Find Out
One girl in New England has to be the smartest 10-year-old ever! I am talking about Scarlett Doumato from Cumberland, Rhode Island. According to WCVB Channel 5, Doumato sent in a partially eaten Oreo and "gnawed-on" carrot sticks to her local police department to see if they could test the food for DNA.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
Comments / 0