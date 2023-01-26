ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Patriot Place | Shopping center in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Patriot Place is one of the best shopping centers you can find with a great square, a wide variety of stores, restaurants, places to entertain with families and friends. In addition, it has very good prices. Featured Shopping Stores: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & PINK, Bass Pro Shops, Express, ProShop...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun

The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting. Hoping for any sightings. It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days. Holder would drive to spots she thought...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

2 bedroom - 1st floor Apartment for rent - Woonsocket - $2100 Monthly

Welcome to the quiet Globe Park area of Woonsocket - 2 floors, 2 bedroom house with private laundry. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances - new floor and updated cabinets. Freshly painted and new flooring in bedrooms. Updated bathroom, hardwood floors in living room, private driveway and garage. Private fenced in back yard. Private-private-private! Heat - Hot water and Cable included .
WOONSOCKET, RI
tourcounsel.com

Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
WARWICK, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy