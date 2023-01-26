ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Blair County Chamber awards Altoona businesswoman during annual meeting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community. During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel […]
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge

BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. While new cases ticked up, hospitalizations linked to the virus declined as the county remained at the low level for the 18th time in 19 weeks.
Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers. In his professional life, Sortman is the local representative for Tyoga Container Corporation. With over 30 years of business experience, he prefers to treat the township board like a business rather than...
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. This week Perry Wellington Realty takes a look at how important staging your home can be. Annette’s team specializes in staging homes and is proving that doing so can make all the difference. Watch the video to learn more about staging your...
Patton Township Approves Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment

A planned major redevelopment at Toftrees Golf Resort took a notable step forward this week with the help of Patton Township’s Board of Supervisors. At its meeting on Thursday, the board unanimously adopted a zoning ordinance change that will aid the development of the resort’s estimated $50 million expansion and upgrade project. The code changes will enable increased building height and residential dwellings in the area.
Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus

With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
Williamsport Police Department is hiring

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Applications can be obtained in person at Police Headquarters located at 810 Nichols Place, Williamsport, Pa. 17701, or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Third Street, third floor, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Applications can also be downloaded from their website here. All applications must be received on or before Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. Civil Service Testing for applicants will be conducted on Saturday, March 25.
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
