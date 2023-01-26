Read full article on original website
Here’s what local government boards in Centre County have planned the week of Jan. 30
The State College Area School District board will hold a meeting to interview candidates for an open seat on the board.
Blair County Chamber awards Altoona businesswoman during annual meeting
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community. During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel […]
therecord-online.com
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. While new cases ticked up, hospitalizations linked to the virus declined as the county remained at the low level for the 18th time in 19 weeks.
Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers. In his professional life, Sortman is the local representative for Tyoga Container Corporation. With over 30 years of business experience, he prefers to treat the township board like a business rather than...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. This week Perry Wellington Realty takes a look at how important staging your home can be. Annette’s team specializes in staging homes and is proving that doing so can make all the difference. Watch the video to learn more about staging your...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
State College
Patton Township Approves Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment
A planned major redevelopment at Toftrees Golf Resort took a notable step forward this week with the help of Patton Township’s Board of Supervisors. At its meeting on Thursday, the board unanimously adopted a zoning ordinance change that will aid the development of the resort’s estimated $50 million expansion and upgrade project. The code changes will enable increased building height and residential dwellings in the area.
Sheetz responds to controversial 'smile policy'
Sheetz says people with bad teeth are not qualified to work at Sheetz, According to Business Insider, Sheetz’s employee handbook says applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability)
State College
No Free Lunch: Bair warns of challenges for fire, EMS services
Steve Bair loves helping people, but he acknowledges that he isn’t a fan of waiting to see the results of his work. So, what better way to contribute than in the fire service?. Bair first volunteered in 1975 at age 17 in Lower Paxton Township and was quickly hooked.
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
Parents claim State College School District did not follow judge’s Title IX order
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The parents that brought a lawsuit to the State College Area School District (SCASD) said that just creating a second ice hockey team is not enough. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the attorneys for the parents filed their report to the judge to counter the school district’s status report to the court, […]
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus
With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
State College
Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health will offer procedure for clearing carotid arteries
HERSHEY — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The two...
Williamsport Police Department is hiring
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Applications can be obtained in person at Police Headquarters located at 810 Nichols Place, Williamsport, Pa. 17701, or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Third Street, third floor, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Applications can also be downloaded from their website here. All applications must be received on or before Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. Civil Service Testing for applicants will be conducted on Saturday, March 25.
State College
Penn State Has Not Reimbursed Pa. State Police for Security at Proud Boys Event
STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania State Police sent 70 employees to Penn State’s University Park campus in October to provide additional security for an event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group. But unlike the local police departments that assisted Penn State police...
State College
‘In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson’ Celebrates a Blossoming America at Eisenhower Auditorium
An immigrant girl learns to love her new homeland, with a little help from America’s favorite pastime, in The Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s production of “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson.” The family-friendly stage performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Eisenhower Auditorium.
District to discuss oil spill details that caused closure for Southern Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Southern Huntingdon County School District will be holding a public meeting to discuss the most recent findings in the oil tank spill at Spring Farm Elementary. On Sunday, Jan. 22 school officials notified the district staff and students that the school would be running on a delay due to […]
Digital Collegian
Former State College business owner sentenced to 80 months for involvement in Jan. 6 riots
Julian Elie Khater, the former co-owner and manager of Frutta Bowls in State College, was sentenced to 80 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine after he used pepper spray on police officers during the Jan. 6 riots, according to the Associated Press. Brian Sicknick, a U.S....
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
