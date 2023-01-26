ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

TKO: The highs and lows of a snow day

By Martin Kilcoyne
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYUMR_0kS9Pu2A00

ST. LOUIS – Snow days sound so magical. Imagine kids of sleds, a cup of hot cocoa, a warm blanket or reading a book while sitting around the fire.

For many, that wasn’t quite the case on Wednesday. It’s more like cleaning up the car, stepping in a slush puddle and heading to work.

Martin Kilcoyne says he’s got some interesting plans the next time St. Louis gets more intense snow day,

Wednesday’s TKO is sponsored by Pasta House.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Much colder Sunday with a chance for freezing rain

ST. LOUIS — Expect gusty winds and warmer temperatures Friday. It will warm to near 50 degrees, but winds will be very gusty from the southwest, up to 35 mph. It is still a little chilly at times. Saturday’s weather story will be all about the mild air as highs jump into the mid-50s.However, a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way

(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

New frozen pizzas based on St. Louis restaurants

ST. LOUIS – Mama Lucia’s Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Co. are widely known for their frozen pizzas inspired by St. Louis foods and restaurants. However, the pandemic caused a halt in sales. Both eateries have recently announced that three new pizzas, made in collaboration with even more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The history of Mardi Gras in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The origins of Mardi Gras may stem in New Orleans, Louisiana, but St. Louis also has some deep-rooted connections to ‘Fat Tuesday.’. Back in the 1790s, the area now known as Soulard was run by an upper Louisiana surveyor named Antoine Soulard, way before the celebration was recognized in Missouri. Over 200 years later, a St. Louis local decided to host a party centered around the Lenten season tradition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Zoo Tops List of Best Zoo’s in The U.S.

So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy