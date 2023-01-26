Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
DOJ charges 3 in 'murder for hire' plot against Iranian journalist
Six months after a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle was caught outside the Brooklyn, New York, home of a prominent Iranian dissident journalist, federal prosecutors on Friday announced new arrests in what they've called a murder-for-hire plot by Iran. On Friday, the Justice Department announced criminal charges against two...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
ABC7 Chicago
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public. VIDEO: Watch hammer attack footage. One of the videos shows body-cam footage from officers who...
ABC7 Chicago
7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, suspect dead
Seven Israelis have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, according to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman. Ten others were wounded in the Friday night shooting, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The suspect was killed by police, according to officials. Responders confronted...
Comments / 0