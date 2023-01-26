ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

DOJ charges 3 in 'murder for hire' plot against Iranian journalist

Six months after a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle was caught outside the Brooklyn, New York, home of a prominent Iranian dissident journalist, federal prosecutors on Friday announced new arrests in what they've called a murder-for-hire plot by Iran. On Friday, the Justice Department announced criminal charges against two...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC7 Chicago

Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public. VIDEO: Watch hammer attack footage. One of the videos shows body-cam footage from officers who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 Chicago

7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, suspect dead

Seven Israelis have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, according to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman. Ten others were wounded in the Friday night shooting, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The suspect was killed by police, according to officials. Responders confronted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy