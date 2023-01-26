Read full article on original website
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
wwnytv.com
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
Relief at the pump: This proposed NY law would eliminate some gas taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Few day-to-day prices have made international struggles with inflation more noticeable than those at the gas pump, but a piece of New York legislation aims to tame some of those costs. The Republican-backed legislation in the Democrat-controlled New York Assembly would eliminate state sales and...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
cryptoslate.com
New York introduces bill to legalize crypto payments for state purposes
Legislators in New York introduced a bill in the local senate on Jan. 26 that could allow state agencies to recognize cryptocurrency as a legal payment. If the bill in question — New York Assembly Bill 2532 — enters law, it will allow cryptocurrencies to be accepted as payment in certain circumstances.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
New York State’s Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Records For All Counties
Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look at all 62 counties. In New York State, one-day snow amounts can be extreme. Some of these records have...
Poll: What Do New Yorkers Think About The Gov’s Job Performance?
In November, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected governor in New York State history. Hochul has weathered the storm, after taking office in the middle of Andrew Cumomo's tumultuous last term. The 57th governor of the Empire State delivered her State of the State address last week. So, what do Hochul's constituents think of the governor's job performance? A new Siena Poll has the answer.
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
In State of the City, Adams vows to expand job training, reduce emissions from for-hire cars, and more
Adams delivered a State of the City address on Thursday that sought to make the case to New Yorkers that the city is on the right track Adams delivered a State of the City address on Thursday that sought to make the case to New Yorkers that the city is on the right track in what has been an uneven recovery from the pandemic. [ more › ]
nystateofpolitics.com
Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives
Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Hochul Says Rehiring Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers Is Not the “Right Answer”
Despite the fact that vaccination mandates are being overturned and New York is in the midst of a major healthcare worker shortage, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm on her stance about vaccinations and employment in the healthcare industry. On Tuesday, January 24, Governor Hochul was in Rochester...
tbrnewsmedia.com
New state mascot policy threatens aid to Comsewogue School District
The New York State Education Department is cracking down on Native American mascots in schools, and Comsewogue School District is now in its sights. In a Nov. 17 letter sent out to districts across the state, NYSED senior deputy commissioner James Baldwin alerted school administrators that using Native American mascots, team names or imagery is prohibited “without current approval from a recognized tribe.”
nystateofpolitics.com
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?
Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
globalconstructionreview.com
New York raises penalty for negligent site deaths to $500,000
A new law came into effect this month in New York State that raises the maximum fine levied on contractors who cause death or serious injury by negligence from $10,000 to $500,000. The legislation is known as “Carlos’ Law” after Carlos Moncayo, a 22-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant who died at a...
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal
Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul's minimum wage plan could deflate a political football
For years, a debate over what the hourly minimum wage in New York should be has been consumed by politics. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to link the wage to the rate of inflation could deflate that political football. But a coalition of labor unions and progressive Democrats in the...
