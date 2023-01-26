ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

94.3 Lite FM

Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US

A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
WASHINGTON STATE
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
cryptoslate.com

New York introduces bill to legalize crypto payments for state purposes

Legislators in New York introduced a bill in the local senate on Jan. 26 that could allow state agencies to recognize cryptocurrency as a legal payment. If the bill in question — New York Assembly Bill 2532 — enters law, it will allow cryptocurrencies to be accepted as payment in certain circumstances.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings

18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
96.1 The Eagle

Poll: What Do New Yorkers Think About The Gov’s Job Performance?

In November, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected governor in New York State history. Hochul has weathered the storm, after taking office in the middle of Andrew Cumomo's tumultuous last term. The 57th governor of the Empire State delivered her State of the State address last week. So, what do Hochul's constituents think of the governor's job performance? A new Siena Poll has the answer.
nystateofpolitics.com

Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives

Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
tbrnewsmedia.com

New state mascot policy threatens aid to Comsewogue School District

The New York State Education Department is cracking down on Native American mascots in schools, and Comsewogue School District is now in its sights. In a Nov. 17 letter sent out to districts across the state, NYSED senior deputy commissioner James Baldwin alerted school administrators that using Native American mascots, team names or imagery is prohibited “without current approval from a recognized tribe.”
nystateofpolitics.com

How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?

Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
globalconstructionreview.com

New York raises penalty for negligent site deaths to $500,000

A new law came into effect this month in New York State that raises the maximum fine levied on contractors who cause death or serious injury by negligence from $10,000 to $500,000. The legislation is known as “Carlos’ Law” after Carlos Moncayo, a 22-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant who died at a...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal

Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul's minimum wage plan could deflate a political football

For years, a debate over what the hourly minimum wage in New York should be has been consumed by politics. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to link the wage to the rate of inflation could deflate that political football. But a coalition of labor unions and progressive Democrats in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

