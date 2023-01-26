ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

longisland.com

New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

PJS/T civic association announces big changes for community and civic

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met at Comsewogue Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 24. The civic discussed public safety, the Lawrence Aviation Superfund site and its executive board transition. Suffolk County Police Officer John Efstathiou delivered the report on public safety, sharing various crime statistics and trends throughout the area.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Officer Aids a Woman Give Birth to Baby on the Side of Sunrise Highway

A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer aided a North Bellport woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of Sunrise Highway this afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk responded to a 911 call of a woman who delivered a baby in her car on the side of westbound Sunrise Highway, west of exit 50, at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Wenk found Diana Suarez had just delivered the baby girl.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site

“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Caffe Amici in Selden celebrates 30 years

Caffe Amici, 353 Middle Country Road, Selden celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony. one dollar slices, a DJ and giveaways on Jan. 19. The event was attended by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, restaurant staff, customers, family and friends. Founded in 1992, the current owner, Joseph Pullara,...
SELDEN, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

10 Facts about Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson, located on the North Shore of Long Island, is a historic village known for its charming atmosphere and beautiful waterfront. Here are 10 facts about Port Jefferson that you may not know:. Port Jefferson was founded in the late 1700s and was a major port for trade and...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
PIX11

Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bees come a dime a dozen during the summer. Come winter, you’d be hard pressed to find one. But that’s not the case Grace Mehl’s backyard. Mehl has turned her passion into a business. In addition to being a certified master beekeeper and education director for the Long Island BeeKeepers Club, she’s […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government

The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
Shore News Network

Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

