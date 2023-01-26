Read full article on original website
longisland.com
New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care
Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
PJS/T civic association announces big changes for community and civic
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met at Comsewogue Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 24. The civic discussed public safety, the Lawrence Aviation Superfund site and its executive board transition. Suffolk County Police Officer John Efstathiou delivered the report on public safety, sharing various crime statistics and trends throughout the area.
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Officer Aids a Woman Give Birth to Baby on the Side of Sunrise Highway
A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer aided a North Bellport woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of Sunrise Highway this afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk responded to a 911 call of a woman who delivered a baby in her car on the side of westbound Sunrise Highway, west of exit 50, at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Wenk found Diana Suarez had just delivered the baby girl.
Farmingdale middle school student saves best friend's life with Heimlich maneuver
Daniel Kelly gave his friend the Heimlich maneuver - clearing Anthony Agrillo's airway so he could breathe again.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site
“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
'Most parents don't know.' Advocates raise awareness of subtle warning signs of child trafficking
The Safe Center currently has 24 open cases of human trafficking involving minors in Nassau County.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Caffe Amici in Selden celebrates 30 years
Caffe Amici, 353 Middle Country Road, Selden celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony. one dollar slices, a DJ and giveaways on Jan. 19. The event was attended by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, restaurant staff, customers, family and friends. Founded in 1992, the current owner, Joseph Pullara,...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
longisland.com
10 Facts about Port Jefferson
Port Jefferson, located on the North Shore of Long Island, is a historic village known for its charming atmosphere and beautiful waterfront. Here are 10 facts about Port Jefferson that you may not know:. Port Jefferson was founded in the late 1700s and was a major port for trade and...
'She's come a long way.' Pit bull dumped outside Freeport animal shelter ready to be adopted
After vets stabilized the dog's physical wounds, dog trainer Tuncay Adems took over to give Athena hours of behavioral training to help heal her emotional scars.
Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bees come a dime a dozen during the summer. Come winter, you’d be hard pressed to find one. But that’s not the case Grace Mehl’s backyard. Mehl has turned her passion into a business. In addition to being a certified master beekeeper and education director for the Long Island BeeKeepers Club, she’s […]
News 12
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
News 12 Long Island has learned three Long Island school districts have been named to a new state list of those dealing with financial stress. A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
longisland.com
Douglas Elliman Realty Promotes Todd Bourgard to CEO of Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork
Douglas Elliman Realty promoted its Senior Executive Regional Manager of Sales for Hamptons and North Fork, Todd Bourgard, to Chief Executive Officer of Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork. In his new role, Bourgard will oversee operations throughout the entire Long Island region, totaling 36 Elliman offices and over 2,000...
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death.Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk…
tbrnewsmedia.com
School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government
The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
