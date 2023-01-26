Read full article on original website
Related
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Drummer Robbie Bachman dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer behind the pounding beat of the rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69
Jeff Beck’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
Jeff Beck’s net worth at the time of his death was considerably more than the insurance policy he had on his fingers.
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Ronnie Wood Gave a Rolling Stones Roadie a Job for Life After a Chance Meeting and a Mugging
Ronnie Wood gave a lifelong job to a Rolling Stones roadie he randomly met in Detroit and befriended after a London mugging.
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Tom Verlaine, Founder of Influential Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73. Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.” Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s Bowery as its laboratory, Television advanced an expansive, ecstatic style that counterpoised Verlaine’s askew, chiming playing against fellow guitarist Richard Lloyd’s more conventionally bluesy yet equally lyrical work. Critic Robert Palmer noted in “Rock & Roll:...
Jeff Beck Cried When Jimmy Page Played Led Zeppelin’s Version of ‘You Shook Me’ and it Have Been Because Zep’s Version Is Far Better
Jimmy Page played Led Zeppelin's version of "You Shook Me," Jeff Beck cried, and it could have been because Page's band outdid him.
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
Paul McCartney Said He Wanted to ‘Evoke the Subject of Loneliness’ on The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
Paul McCartney said he consciously wanted to “evoke the subject of loneliness” in The Beatles‘ “Eleanor Rigby.” However, his intentions were honorable. Paul McCartney said he based The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ on an old lady he used to visit as a boy.
The George Harrison Song That Made Him Stop ‘Listening to the Radio’
George Harrison would unconsciously include riffs from other songs he heard in his music, so he had to turn off the radio after this got him in trouble
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which projects are going to become the best movies and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his ’70s fame.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Comedian Buddy Hackett Remembered By His Son Sandy Hackett: ‘He Was My Best Friend’
Funnyman Buddy Hackett took fatherhood seriously. The doting dad of three kids was “well-read, smart and a strict disciplinarian,” recalls his son, Sandy Hackett. “At 16, I got a speeding ticket, and Dad wouldn’t let me drive for 30 days. He said, ‘Walk, get a ride, bicycle, take the bus. I don’t care.’” Later, Buddy outfitted Sandy’s car with a new set of wheels and quipped, “If you’re going to drive that fast, you’ll need better tires.”
Lindsey Buckingham Had a ‘My Way or the Highway’ Attitude While Recording ‘Tusk,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Lindsey Buckingham steamrolled over his Fleetwood Mac bandmates while recording the 1979 "Tusk" album, according to a former producer.
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0